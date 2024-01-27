State Route 8 temporarily closed after tanker flips, catches fire in Macedonia

A tanker flipped on state Route 8 Saturday morning. This image capture from around 10 a.m. shows the truck still smoking in the top left corner.

A tanker flipped and caught fire on state Route 8 southbound in Macedonia Saturday morning.

Traffic is being diverted from the area, and SR 8 is closed in both directions near East Aurora Road. Hazmat has been called to the scene due to spillage from the tanker. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has also arrived to the crash site.

According to information from a police scanner, flames from the tanker explosion reached the nearby Brandywine/Indian Creek, setting that on fire as well. Nearby residences are also reporting being affected by the smoke.

