State, Salem police sergeant reach plea deal on 2012 vehicle chase case

Jul. 27—The state and a Salem police sergeant have reached a plea agreement on charges in connection with a 2012 vehicle pursuit that includes 100 hours of community service and a guilty plea to a speeding violation.

On Sept. 17, 2020, a Multicounty Grand Jury indicted Michael Verrocchi, 43, of Methuen, Mass., on one class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and one class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer.

Verrocchi was off-duty and accused of failing to stop for a police officer on Route 28 on Nov. 10, 2012. Police said he fled and engaged in a pursuit over two miles, during which he ran a red light and avoided spike strips.

Verrocchi also was accused of disobeying an officer, a misdemeanor.

According to the attorney general's office, the incident was uncovered in 2020 as part of a review of the Salem Police Department.

Under the terms of the plea agreement announced Monday by the Attorney General's Office, Verrocchi will complete 100 hours of community service and plead guilty to traveling 60 mph in a 35-mph zone.

If Verrocchi remains on good behavior and successfully complies with the terms of the agreement, the state will agree to dismiss charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon at the end of six months. State officials have already agreed to dismiss the charge of disobeying an officer.