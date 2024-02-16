State schoolchildren more excited about monarchy than private pupils

Crowds flock in the Mall to watch the balcony and flypast

State school pupils are more likely than their privately educated peers to feel proud, excited or happy about having a monarchy, a study suggests.

Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) asked almost 2,000 children aged between six and 12 last year about their feelings towards the Royal family.

The survey found that only 56 per cent of private school pupils said they felt “proud”, “excited” or “happy” about having a monarchy, compared with 66 per cent of children at state schools.

The findings were based on a survey of pupils at 200 schools in England, Scotland and Wales.

They show that primary school pupils are far more likely to support the monarchy than young adults, researchers said.

A separate YouGov survey has found that only 27 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds considered the monarchy to be “good for Britain”.

The KCL poll was conducted to coincide with the Coronation of the King last May.

In the run-up to the historic event, KCL teamed up with the University of Roehampton and Arts Projects for Schools to offer teachers and children a chance to explore the many traditions of British coronations by downloading free classroom activities and lesson plans.

Dr George Gross, a visiting research fellow at King’s College London said the lower level of support for the monarchy in independent schools was found in London schools, where there was a higher proportion of international pupils.

He added: “Our initial poll results certainly challenge the idea or consensus that the monarchy lacks support amongst younger people.”

Pupils were also asked to consider how they felt about the tradition of crowning the new King. Across all schools, the Coronation attracted more positive responses than the question of monarchy itself, with 70 per cent saying they felt “proud”, “excited”, or “happy” when thinking about crowning the new monarch.

Dr Gross said: “It seems that more exposure to ideas, to the Coronation event itself, and to the history around the crowning of kings and queens, may be possible factors as to why young children responded more positively – a sign perhaps that from a monarchical standpoint a coronation is an important element in maintaining the interest, imagination and support of those in school education.

“It is often thought that in later teenage years and early adulthood, people turn to more liberal ideas and then as they move towards retirement age, we see the reverse and a move towards more traditionalist ideas again. It is equally possible that children were excited by the Coronation events of last year with the build-up to May and this affirmatively impacted their view of the monarchy.”