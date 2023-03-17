State to seek death penalty against man accused of killing McKeesport officer, injuring another

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania filed a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another in February.

Johnathan Morris is accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski and injuring Officer Charles Thomas on Feb. 6. Police were responding to a call from his mother, who said the military veteran was having a PTSD episode.

Morris allegedly fled from police when they tried talking to him, ending up in a yard in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue. Witnesses driving on Grandview Avenue told police Morris approached them and told them police were trying to kill him. He asked them to film him, which they did, according to court documents.

The witnesses told police that soon after, Officer Thomas, driving a police car, pulled into an alley off 1300 Grandview Avenue, and Officer Sluganski arrived on foot.

Morris pulled out a gun and shot Officer Thomas and then shot Officer Sluganski, according to court documents.

Morris was shot in the leg when Officer Thomas returned fire. He fled to a nearby convenience store, where a man applied a tourniquet to his leg before more officers arrived and took Morris into custody.

Morris was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after being released from the hospital.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

