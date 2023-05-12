State will seek death penalty against triple-murder suspect Keith Moses, state attorney says

State Attorney Monique Worrell said her office will pursue the death penalty against accused triple murder suspect Keith Moses.

Moses is accused of shooting five people in Pine Hills in February, three of them, including a 9-year-old girl and News 13 reporter, died.

Worrell’s office announced Friday afternoon that it will seek the death penalty for Moses, after doing so was recommended by the Capital Case Review Panel.

Worrell said while she is unequivocally opposed to the death penalty personally, she is obligated to follow the law.

Read: Pine Hills mass shooting suspect Keith Moses pleads not guilty in court

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.