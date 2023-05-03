State to seek death penalty in Jax Beach murder case

A man accused of killing former Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022 faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

The State Attorney’s Office says it will seek the death penalty against Mario Fernandez Saldana. He is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Bridegan, a father of four, was murdered in Jacksonville Beach in front of his 2-year-old daughter. Police say he was shot execution-style after he had stopped to move a tire from the road.

Fernandez Saldana is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Gernandez. She has not been charged in connection with the case, and she told Action News Jax in an exclusive interview last year that she had nothing to do with her ex-husband’s death.

The man who investigators say conspired with Fernandez Saldana and actually shot Bridegan, Henry Tenon, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is cooperating with authorities.

Saldana’s defense attorneys told a judge they plan to fight the motion to seek the death penalty.

The next pre-trial court date was set for June 20.

