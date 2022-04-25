State to seek death penalty for man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder

Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Monday his office will seek the death penalty against a man charged with the murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

Jean Macean is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to an indictment.

Police said on March 6, Macean attacked the couple as they were biking home, stabbing them to death with a knife.

In a news conference, Larizza said he did not believe there was a motive for the alleged attack. “These were brutal, vicious and violent murders,” Larizza said. “All the investigative information we have shows that these two victims were picked at random.”

Larizza noted three reasons for his decision, saying Macean is a convicted felon of another capital felony, the double murder was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel”, and the crime was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner.

