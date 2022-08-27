State to seek death penalty in Tupelo triple homicide

Aug. 26—TUPELO — The oldest of four suspects charged with a July 2021 triple homicide in Tupelo will face the death penalty when he goes to trial for capital murder.

"The state is seeking the death penalty for (Taquon Garth)," District Attorney John Weddle during Garth's Friday morning arraignment. "There are age issues with the others."

Taquon Arnez Garth, now 19, of Colt Lane, Guntown, is the only one of the four people charged with capital murder in the triple homicide who was 18 at the time of the crime and therefore eligible for the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.

During the brief hearing in Lee County Circuit Court, Garth was charged with feloniously, willfully and unlawfully killing Norahs Coleman, 21; Jessica Pannell, 21; and Robben Wilson, 22.

Judge Kelly Mims appointed public defender Will Bristow to represent Garth. Since it is a capital case, a second attorney will be appointed to assist Bristow.

Judge Mims entered a plea of not guilty for Garth and asked the prosecutors and Bristow to get together and within 10 days set dates for preliminary motions, pleas and the trial.

Tupelo police responded to 215 Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. on July 24, 2021. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds at the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. Pannell and Wilson died at the North Mississippi Medical Center early the next morning.

Police have been reticent to release many details about the case, including a possible motive. Maj. Jerry Davis with the Tupelo Police Department said there was some sort of verbal altercation earlier in the evening between the suspects and the people at the Maynard Street residence. Specifics will come out when the cases go to trial.

Two days after the shootings, police arrested Javion Clifton, 16, of Tupelo, and Shamar Carroll, 17, of Tupelo. Garth fled to the Jackson areas and was captured the following day by U.S. Marshals.

Story continues

It took more than four months to take the fourth suspect into custody. Jaylen Antwan Wells was apprehended 1,200 miles away in Albany, New York, and returned to Lee County on Dec. 7, 2021.

Carroll was also arraigned Friday. His court-appointed public defender Lori Basham asked for bond, citing his age and supportive family. Judge Mims denied the request. All four suspects are being held without bond.

Weddle said Clifton and Wells have already been arraigned.

william.moore@djournal.com