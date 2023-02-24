State will seek death penalty for woman accused of killing Mount Dora couple

TAVARES – State prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Vickie Lynn Williams if she is convicted of killing Darrell and Sharon Getman in their Waterman Village home in late December.

Williams, 50, was arrested in Savannah, Georgia in the couple’s stolen car. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

In a court filing announcing the decision, the State Attorney’s Office for the 5th Judicial Circuit, which includes Lake County, listed five statutory aggravating factors that it “intends to prove and has reason to believe it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt….”

Those reasons:

Williams was previously convicted of another violent or threatening felony; that the killing of the victims, ages 80 and 83, was done during the commission of a robbery; that the killings were committed for financial gain; that the crimes were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel;” and that the victims were particularly vulnerable because of their ages.

Williams is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail. She has pleaded not guilty.

Details of the crime

News of the crime rocked the new addition to the Advent Health retirement community on Lake Margaret Circle. The community, off Donnelly Street, across from the older section of the retirement village, is gated and staffed by security officers.

A neighbor called police on Dec. 31 when he noticed the couple’s garage door was open and the couple’s Kia Soul was missing.

Inside, security staff and police discovered a horrible scene. Darrell Getman showed evidence of head and facial trauma, and a large butcher-style knife was plunged into his abdomen.

Sharon Getman, also found in the foyer, had suffered head and facial trauma and had lost a tremendous amount of blood from wounds to her abdomen. There were white towels near her body, “as if someone attempted to render aid or clean up,” a police report stated.

Bloody, barefoot prints from a woman, not Mrs. Getman, were found throughout the house.

A neighbor reported having a run-in with a woman who came to her door asking if she could take a shower and plug in her phone. Her husband hit the security alarm and she ran out, snatching a set of car keys as she fled.

Police and security were called. Later, security footage later showed the Getmans' car leaving the complex at 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 31.

A woman was found driving the Getmans' Kia Soul.

Police in Savannah were tipped by a bulletin to be on the lookout for the car. They found Williams parked near the Amtrak station. She said she was homeless and had been given the car by a friend to sleep in.

Here is the status of the court case

Prosecutors are accumulating a long list of witnesses and evidence in preparation for trial. No trial date has been set.

The Public Defender’s Office is representing Williams. “We’re moving forward in our preparation as we would in any similar case,” said Public Defender Mike Graves.

On Thursday, Florida executed the first death row inmate in four years. Donald Dillbeck, 59, was convicted of killing Faye Vann, 44, in Tallahassee in 1990, according to the Associated Press. It was the third death warrant signed by Gov. Ron Desantis.

If convicted and sentenced to death, Williams would join eight others from sent to death row from Lake County. There are only three female inmates among the 298 currently on Florida's death row.

