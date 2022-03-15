State to seek stiffer penalty if there is a conviction in Fords Valley Water theft case

If a former Fords Valley Water Cooperative employee is convicted when she comes to trial on theft charges, the state wants the judge to consider a sentence beyond the sentencing guideline for first-degree theft.

Vicki Barron Griffin, 64, was arrested after a grand jury indictment in September. She is accused of the theft of $14,237.04 from the water cooperative, where she was employed at the time.

The state filed a notice of intent Friday to present "aggravating circumstances and seek departure from mandatory sentencing guidelines" if Griffin is convicted. The case is expected to come to trial in May.

Etowah County Deputy District Attorney Marcus Reid said in this case, the defendant is accused of taking money while serving in a position of trust.

First-degree theft is a Class B felony. Alabama's standard sentencing range for such an offense is two to 20 years in prison.

Reid said the state wants the judge to have the option of looking at specific circumstances alleged in the case to determine the proper sentence, should there be a conviction.

"People convicted of first-degree theft rarely get prison time," Reid said.

The aggravating circumstances put forward in the notice are:

The crime involved multiple participants in the criminal conduct and the defendant (allegedly) played a major role in the crime as the leader, organizer, recruiter manager or supervisor.

The offense involved a fiduciary relationship, including a domestic relationship, which existed between the defendant and the victim.

The offense involved an attempted or actual taking or receipt of property of great monetary value or damage causing great monetary loss to the victim(s).

The offense involved a high degree of sophistication or planning, occurred over a lengthy period of time, involved multiple victims, or involved a single victim victimized more than once.

The state will present evidence of these aggravating circumstances if Griffin is convicted, to support its intent to request a sentence upward from the sentencing guidelines.

