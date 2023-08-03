State seeking death penalty against former Anderson resident

Aug. 3—FISHERS — The Hamilton County prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty against a former Anderson resident who killed his ex-wife.

Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, formerly of the 200 block of Ringwood Way and now residing in Noblesville is charged in Hamilton County on murder, stalking with a deadly weapon, unlawful carry of a firearm and three counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

He is charged with the shooting death of Kaylah Ann Farmer, the mother of his three children.

The couple was divorced in 2022.

Hamilton County prosecutor Greg Garrison announced Wednesday he determined that filing the death penalty in the case against Farmer was appropriate.

"It was my intention to encourage an in-depth investigation by Hamilton County police agencies, and that has been accomplished," Garrison wrote in the filing.

Farmer was arrested on June 5 on 10 felony counts including confinement, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

On June 28, police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station near Allison Road and 116th Street.

Kaylah Farmer was found dead inside a maroon van at the gas station.

A witness told 13News, The Herald Bulletin's news gathering partner, a man leaning out of the passenger window of a Kia Soul was seen firing at least 10 shots at the van.

According to a probable cause affidavit for Joshua Farmer's arrest, video footage from the gas station analyzed by police led them to believe Joshua attacked Kaylah from three different locations — the front passenger door, the front bumper and the front driver's door — just after she pulled up to a gas pump.

Police believe Joshua used someone else's Kia Soul to drive to the gas station and then ambushed Kaylah there, according to court documents.

Police said Joshua Farmer was taken into custody without incident June 29, and had a history of domestic abuse against Kaylah.

The court documents allege Kaylah was known to always wear makeup, or keep makeup with her, in order to cover up bruises from Joshua.

