State seeks to buy Los Alamos building for MVD, Environment Department

Jan. 8—The state of New Mexico is trying for the third time to buy a building or property in Los Alamos to consolidate the Motor Vehicle Division and New Mexico Environment Department in a structure the state owns instead of leases.

Two earlier requests for proposals with Oct. 20 and Nov. 30 deadlines failed to turn up any suitable offers.

The state General Services Department seeks a building with at least 9,000 square feet or unspecified acreage that "should be sufficient to build a one-story office building with adequate parking" for up to 35 spaces, the request reads.

"It's not meant to be an expansion," said New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore. "[MVD in Los Alamos] is a very small office with three employees."

The Environment Department has an Energy Oversight Bureau Office in Los Alamos.

Proposals must be submitted by Feb. 15 with a winning bid selected Feb. 18. General Services wants the sale to close and be ready to take possession by May 1.

The request for proposals is posted online at: generalservices.state.nm.us/state-purchasing/active-itbs-and-rfps/active-procurements/.