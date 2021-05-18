State seeks to link charges in involuntary manslaughter case

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

May 18—LIMA — The attorney for a man charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly providing the illicit drugs that led directly to the death of a Lima man inside a motel on the city's east side last year had objected to the state's attempt to combine three cases against his client at trial.

Dejuan Lucas, 27, of Lima, is to stand trial beginning July 12 in the death of Dino Gerdeman following his indictment by a grand jury in October on charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the first and second degrees, respectively, in the death of 59-year-old Gerdeman inside the Lima motel room on May 27 of last year.

Lucas is charged in separate cases with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in cocaine and possession of heroin.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman said Monday that the cases should be joined for purposes of trial because all the charges involved "show the same or similar courses of criminal conduct." The prosecutor said the state "believes Mr. Lucas is a drug dealer" based on numerous controlled buys of illicit drugs conducted with the defendant by confidential informants working for the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Lucas' attorney, Anthony VanNoy, said that combining charges from unrelated cases "would be extremely prejudicial to the defendant and would prove nearly impossible for jurors to separate the fact pattern of all those cases which took place over the span of nearly a year."

VanNoy also said he will likely raise the issue at trial that his client is not the one who sold drugs to a co-defendant in the case.

According to court records, Lima Police Department officers responded shortly after midnight May 27, 2020, to Room 252 at the Travelodge motel, 805 S. Leonard Ave., in reference to a female causing a disturbance. Upon their arrival, police located several people inside the room along with a deceased male, identified as Gerdeman.

Kaelonda Peoples-Fuqua, 20, of Lima, was indicted last July on charges of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs in connection with Gerdeman's death. Prosecutors dismissed the manslaughter charge as part of a plea deal with the woman, who allegedly purchased drugs from Lucas that caused Gerdeman's death.

She pleaded guilty in March to an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, and has yet to be sentenced.

Recommended Stories

  • Vacation by Poolside FM Brings 1980s Nostalgia to the Sunscreen Category

    The new brand is first launching with its sunscreen-scented fragrance that’s meant to embody the essence of summer.

  • Bill Gates denies late-night chats with Epstein about his marriage as series of bombshell reports drop about past infidelity

    Microsoft co-founder previously faced scrutiny over ties to disgraced financier

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.

  • Israeli government tweets rocket emojis amid Gaza conflict

    The tweets were sent from the official Twitter account of the State of Israel a week after airstrikes left hundreds dead

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Can people who had COVID-19 skip the second vaccine dose?

    Dr. Todd Ellerin says right now, the CDC recommends that everyone -- including people who have previously become infected with COVID-19 -- should get both doses.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Apple has stored the data of thousands of customers on Chinese servers and censored apps to please the government that controls most of its supply chain, the New York Times reports

    Apple has relied upon its China-based supply chain for years, and the NYT reports that the tech giant has bowed to the Communist Party's demands.

  • Vanessa Bryant didn't want daughter Natalia to miss prom because of Kobe, like she did

    Natalia Bryant accepted Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame jacket Friday. Then, with mother Vanessa Bryant's blessing, she flew back to L.A. the next day for senior prom.

  • Melinda French Gates reportedly hired trust and estate lawyers in her divorce from Bill Gates, an 'unusual' move signaling that she could tweak their 3 kids' $10 million inheritance

    Experts told Page Six that having estate lawyers in divorce filings was unusual and could lead to a change in the Gates kids' $10 million inheritance.

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Hall of Fame trainer faces complaint after horse tests positive for CBD

    Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally was served a complaint from the CHRB after one of his horses tested positive for CBD, which is derived from cannabis.

  • Lebanon minister's remarks on Gulf draw criticism of PM-designate

    Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, made scathing remarks about Gulf countries in an interview late on Monday, blaming them for the spread of Islamic State, comments that could add strain to an already tense relationship. "Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they got us Islamic State and planted it in the plains of Nineveh and Anbar and Palmyra," Wehbe said in an interview with regional network Al Hurra, referring to parts of neighbouring Syria and Iraq that Islamic State seized in 2014. When asked if by "those countries" he meant Gulf states, Wehbe said he did not want to name names.

  • Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose. The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995. Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication. The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister. Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security. Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments. It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama. Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’ Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation. Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.

  • Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner

    A 73-year-old from Pakistan who is the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was notified on Monday that he has been approved for release after more than 16 years in custody at the U.S. base in Cuba, his lawyer said. Saifullah Paracha, who has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida but never charged with a crime, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November. As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the U.S., Sullivan-Bennis said.

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.