State seeks pretrial detention for 85-year-old murder suspect

Mar. 10—State prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to keep Faye Oaks in jail pending trial after the 85-year-old was accused of shooting her husband to death Tuesday at the Cuervo Mountain RV Park in Stanley.

Oaks told investigators with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office she killed Richard Oaks, 79, because she was tired of him being drunk all the time, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Wednesday.

Oaks is charged with first-degree murder, online court records state. She was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the facility's online records.

The suspect's statement of probable cause said Oaks called her daughter to let her know she shot her stepfather. Her daughter reached out to 911 dispatchers shortly after 9 a.m.

Oaks had also asked a neighbor to check on her husband to see if he was dead. The woman found Richard Oaks in a recliner chair with a single bullet wound to the chest, according to the statement of probable cause. His body was still warm, she told investigators, but had no pulse.

Oaks is scheduled to appear in First Judicial District Court on March 13 for a detention hearing.