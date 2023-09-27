State seeks public comment on I&M's request for a rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS −The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting public comments about Indiana Michigan Power's pending rate increase request through Nov. 8.

In addition, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold public field hearings in the case in Fort Wayne and South Bend in October.

The OUCC — the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the IURC — is using its technical and legal resources to review I&M’s proposal. Formal testimony from the OUCC is due Nov. 15, 2023.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at: Public CommentsIndiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204

The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than Wednesday, Nov. 8, so that it can consider comments in preparing its testimony and file the comments with the commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record.

Comments should include the consumer’s name and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45933” or Indiana Michigan Power rates. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

The IURC has scheduled two public field hearings in this case: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Walb Student Union, Classic Ballroom, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. and Monday, 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at South Bend Century Center Recital Hall, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Consumers are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process. Attendees are required to comply with all local health and safety regulations.

The sole purpose of a field hearing is to receive public testimony. A final decision is expected next year.

Electric utility requesting monthly rate increase

I&M 's rate request will include its customers in Delaware County. The electric utility is seeking a two-phase increase that would raise its annual revenues by $116.4 million. Residential monthly service charges would rise from $14.79 to $17.50.

According to I&M’s testimony and exhibits, the proposal would raise a monthly 1,000-kilowatt hour (kWh) residential bill by $14.83 once the increase fully takes effect in January 2025.

In its testimony, the utility states it is seeking the increase due to higher operating and maintenance expenses, as well as infrastructure improvements. Specific projects include replacement of I&M’s customer information system, completion of advanced meter deployments, and studies for the possible extension of the Cook Nuclear Plant operating license.

I&M serves more than 482,000 electric customers in northern and east-central Indiana. Its current base rates received IURC approval in 2022.

According to the Utility Consumer Counselor office, additional parties that have intervened in this case include the City of Auburn, Wabash Valley Power Alliance, the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, Wal-Mart, Steel Dynamics, Inc., and additional industrial customers including Air Products and Chemical, Cleveland-Cliffs, General Motors, Linde, Marathon Petroleum Company, Metal Technologies Auburn, and the University of Notre Dame.

