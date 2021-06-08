State seeks to send Athens bus driver back to grand jury

Jun. 8—The Texas Attorney General's Office is seeking to alter the indictment of the former Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal crash that left one student dead and another injured.

John Stevens, who was indicted in May 2019 for criminal negligent homicide and injury to a child, appeared for a status hearing Monday with his attorneys in Judge Scott McKee's 392nd District Court.

According to court documents, the case will be resubmitted to the grand jury and another status hearing was set for 9 a.m. Aug. 5.

A status hearing is an opportunity to meet with the judge to discuss the next step of a case and is often the last step before a case goes to trial.

The Texas Attorney General's Office took over prosecution of the case in April after Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer recused herself due to a conflict of interest.

Thomas Cloudt of the Texas Attorney General's Office has been assigned to the case.

Stevens is being represented by attorneys Justin Weiner, Mike Head and Brian Schmidt.

Stevens was dropping children off from school around 4 p.m. Jan. 25 when, according to Athens Police Department reports, the bus reached the railroad track, where it stopped before entering the path of a westbound Union Pacific freight train.

The collision killed Christopher Bonilla, 13, and injured Joselyn Torres, 9. Stevens was also injured.

Several legal moves have prolonged the case, such as a request for immunity for the engineers driving the train when the wreck occurred.