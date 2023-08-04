State seeks to withdraw plea agreement in Cox case

Aug. 4—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion to withdraw a plea agreement against an Anderson man.

Michael Cox, 66, 1000 block of East 53rd Street, was arrested in October 2021 and charged with sexual misconduct/fondling with a minor.

The president of a local shelter for homeless veterans and an Anderson barber, Cox has been charged on suspicion of several sex-related crimes involving two minor boys of unspecified age who worked for him.

He also was charged with two counts of promotion of child sex trafficking, child solicitation, a felony charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of dissemination of material harmful to minors and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On July 19, through a plea agreement, Cox entered guilty pleas on felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dissemination of material harmful to minors; and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for Aug. 23.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday filed a motion to withdraw the plea agreement, citing Cox's alleged failure to disclose his prior criminal history, according to a court document.

Cox's attorney, Bryan Williams, in his motion to deny the withdrawal request contended that the state knew about Cox's prior criminal history because the Madison County Prosecutor's office was represented at hearings related to it in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2002.

"The plea agreement entered under the current cause number was done so after discovery was completed, including depositions of both named victims," wrote Cox's attorney, Bryan Williams.

He said the plea agreement was consented to by the victims and their mother.

"Our intention is to (withdraw the) plea agreement," Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Tuesday. "We intend to take him to trial on every charge."

Cummings said Cox was convicted in 1977 in a murder in Anderson and home invasion. He said Cox was in prison for a long time.

"We don't want him to be on the streets," Cummings said.

Cox was president of Stepping Stones for Veterans Inc., 332 W. 11th St., at the time of his arrest. Stepping Stones has since closed.

According to a redacted affidavit, it was reported to police on Oct. 12 that two boys had been sexually assaulted by Cox at his home and at Mick's Barber Shop, which he owns, at 2226 Main St.

The boys reported Cox paid them in cash, alcohol and marijuana in exchange for various sex acts. One of the boys alleged Cox bribed him with alcohol and marijuana for taking as many as six trips to Michigan with him.

The Herald Bulletin does not identify victims of sex crimes or those close to them.

"While in Michigan, Cox went to a dispensary and bought marijuana for him," the affidavit states. "He advised that there were occasions when Cox would give him so much alcohol and marijuana that he would wake up the next day and not remember what had occurred."

The juvenile also said Cox had multiple cameras at his residence and videos of the other boy on his phone.

The older boy told forensic investigators at Kids Talk that Cox said he could wait for the younger boy to reach what he believed was the legal age of consent.

One of the juveniles also told investigators that Cox worked at an unspecified hotel in Anderson where he committed sex acts with the boy in different rooms.

"(One of the boys) advised that Michael had given him marijuana to sell before," the affidavit said. "He advised that he had also rode around with Michael when he was selling marijuana to different customers. He did advise that Michael sold marijuana out of his house and sometimes deal(s) it out of the barber shop."

