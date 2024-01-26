State Sen. Alting's brewery bill passes Senate, now off to the House for a vote

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Indiana Senate passed a bill authored by state Sen. Ron Alting on Tuesday which aims to revolutionize how small breweries can collaborate with one another in Indiana.

Senate Bill 205 proposes to allow small breweries to collaborate with other small breweries to utilize their unused equipment in order to meet demands and explore growth opportunities in the industry.

The bill passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 39 to 9 and is now heading to the House to be considered for a vote.

"The key word in the bill is collaboration," Alting said.

People's Brewing Co. in Lafayette stands to benefit from a bill authored by state Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette. The bill passed the Senate this week and is headed to the House.

"SB 205 would allow breweries throughout Indiana to work together and meet the needs of their fellow brewers if a brewery has limited capacity.”

In a press release, Alting explained that the idea for this bill came from a decision he had with Chris Johnson, the owner of Lafayette-based People's Brewing Company.

Johnson expressed to Alting how beneficial it would be for People’s to have the ability to use other brewing facilities to produce the company's Boiler Gold and Boiler Black beers during peak demand periods.

State Sen. Ron Alting's proposed bill, if it becomes law, will expand local brewing facilities' manufacturing abilities.

"I believe this bill is a shot in the arm to help all small breweries grow and expand in Indiana," Alting said. "I am pleased that my Senate colleagues approved this legislation with such widespread support for these Hoosier businesses."

The current language of SB 205 limits the number of barrels that can be manufactured in this new collaborative manner, ultimately limiting it to 40 barrels per calendar year.

The bill also notes that a manufacturer cannot exceed the number of barrels that they have been licensed to produce within a calendar year.

Overall, Johnson believes this bill will ultimately help the smaller brewers of Indiana, seeing as it is home to over 200 small breweries.

"This bill will further help Indiana's small breweries with the ability to work together and grow our industry," Johnson said in the press release.

"By allowing small businesses to share resources and collaborate, we can stimulate growth for both local businesses and jobs. We can look to federal and other state legislation to see that this bill language makes sense."

