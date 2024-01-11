State Sen. Art Swann of Maryville won't seek reelection

State Sen. Art Swann, a Republican from Maryville, announced from the Senate floor he will not seek reelection this year.

The 71-year-old has represented the 2nd Senate District, which includes Blount, Polk, Monroe and part of Bradley counties, since 2017. He was first elected as a representative in 1982 and served for two years before returning in 2010.

Swann is a retired businessman who owned Cherokee Lumber Co. and sold real estate. He was appointed to serve in the Senate by the Blount County Commission after former state Sen. Doug Overbey was appointed U.S. attorney by former President Donald Trump.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News.

