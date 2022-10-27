State Sen. Brian Kelsey files motion to change not guilty plea in federal campaign finance investigation

State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, filed a motion for a change in plea hearing in a federal case against him.

Lawyers for state Sen. Brian Kelsey have filed a motion to change his plea of not guilty, indicating he may have reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in the campaign finance investigation into his failed 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress.

The motion for a change in plea hearing was filed Thursday and comes nearly two weeks after Nashville club owner Joshua Smith pleaded guilty as part of the investigation.

Smith's guilty plea suggests he was cooperating with prosecutors ahead of a trial that is scheduled for January.

The motion doesn't explicitly say what plea Kelsey wishes to change his plea to but indicates he may have reached an agreement to avoid his upcoming trial.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no plea agreement had been filed in federal court. Because of that, David Boling, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office, said he could not comment on the motion.

The Tennessean reached out to Jerry Martin, one of Kelsey's lawyers and a former U.S. attorney, who was not immediately available.

Kelsey had previously pleaded not guilty to five federal charges.

Kelsey called the investigation a "political witch hunt" and continued to serve in the state Senate even after his indictment last year. Kelsey chose not to run for reelection this year.

Kelsey and Smith were indicted after federal prosecutors said they illegally shuffled money from Kelsey's Tennessee state Senate campaign committee to his authorized federal campaign committee.

The Tennessean first reported the questionable campaign donations. A watchdog group later filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under campaign finance law, state lawmakers cannot use their state campaign funds to benefit federal campaigns. Federal prosecutors say Kelsey shifted money from his state campaign account through Smith's PAC to spend tens of thousands on radio ads for Kelsey's failed congressional bid.

Mariah Timms contributed to this report.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean's state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.

