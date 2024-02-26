State Sen. George Young's retirement means he's changing lanes, not resigning from life

Many who know me know that my resignation from the Oklahoma Senate was not a “resignation,” but a new beginning. Even as I approach my 70th birthday, I am still looking for the next horizon.

It’s strange to realize this is my last session as a state senator yet, first and foremost, I think of myself primarily as a pastor whose goal it was then and now to make a positive difference in the community. I’m proud of my work in the Senate, but as I stated in my resignation letter to the governor, I wish I could have accomplished more. But I am very grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve my neighbors in northeast Oklahoma City in the House, then in the Senate. After I step down this November, I intend to continue to serve my neighbors, but my service will be in my community and through my church.

My previous volunteer work in my community helped prepare me for serving in the Legislature. Long before being elected to office, I served on the board of directors of the American Red Cross and then was elected as chair of volunteers. During that time, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, and we saw the influx of displaced individuals arrive at the Red Cross building on Lincoln. I visited local churches to encourage their members to come and volunteer with the organization, because many of the displaced looked like them. I was selected Board Member of the Year, and wondered why, because I simply was doing the right thing.

I also served as the ethics chair of the United Way and worked to solve the missteps of leaders of member agencies who needed the guidance to help them continue to work for our communities. Again, I found myself being honored by an organization simply for doing what I was supposed to do.

I saw the need to learn more about our city and state, and that led me to apply to Leadership OKC and then to Leadership Oklahoma — two great institutions of leadership development, and I later served on the board of both.

My family also helped prepare me for service. I was the eighth of nine children. I lived in two houses when I was growing up, both built by my father, a stone mason. His education ended between the fourth and eighth grade, and my mother tried but never finished her GED, yet they still instilled in us the core value that if you are a part of something, it should be better because of your participation. I’m certainly not the star at family reunions. I have two brothers who retired at the rank of colonel. Between me and my siblings, we have four doctoral degrees and 10 graduate degrees. It’s a tribute to my parents, and it’s enabled us to make a difference in the world.

When I retired from pastoral ministry in 2013, I was being obedient to what I believed God was telling me, not knowing what was next. The following year, I was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and four years later, to the Oklahoma Senate. In 2017, when my wife of 30 years died from lung cancer, three years after being diagnosed, it took some of the wind out of my sail. I must admit it has some bearing on the reason for my writing this now.

But as I near the biblical guarantee of 70 years of age, I am not resigning from life or from service. Those are not brake lights, but my signal light to let you know I’m just changing lanes. Thank you, Oklahoma, for a great journey.

Sen. George Young

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, represents Senate District 48, and is a pastor at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Sen. George Young looks toward new horizon as he retires