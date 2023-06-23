State Sen. Joshua Miller charged with vandalism after allegedly keying a truck - what we know

State Sen. Joshua Miller, a Democrat who represents Cranston and Providence, was accused Thursday of vandalizing a truck in the Garden City Shopping Center, according to the Cranston Police.

Miller, 69, of Cranston, is accused of "keying," or scratching, the side of the truck with a key Thursday afternoon, Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael J. Winquist said in a press release.

What happened in the Garden City parking lot?

Miller reportedly first initially denied the incident, then said he believed the car belonged to one of the "gun nuts" he said stalk and threaten him because of his work at the State House. He said he believed the owner of the car had referred to him by name and felt threatened, according to the arrest report. Miller later reportedly said he keyed the other vehicle "because he was daring me to, basically." Police reviewed video surveillance from several stores in the shopping center during the investigation, Winquist said.

Sen. Josh Miller, D-Cranston.

How was Miller allegedly identified?

A key element in the witness's ability to identify Miller was a "Re-elect Miller" bumper sticker on his car, which was parked next to the damaged vehicle, according to the police. The police also released photos of the damaged vehicle – a black Nisan Pathfinder with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker.

State Sen. Joshua Miller is accused of damaging the truck on the left, which displays and anti-Biden sticker.

What has State Senator Josh Miller been charged with?

Miller voluntarily went to Cranston Police Headquarters, where he was charged with vandalism/malicious injury to property. He was arraigned by a justice of the peace and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

He's scheduled for re-arraignment in District Court on July 18.

Miller has not returned calls for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI State Senator Josh Miller arrested for allegedly keying a car