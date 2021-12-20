State Sen. Katrina Robinson and codefendants enter plea deal for federal charges

Katrina Robinson walks into a press conference following her conviction on wire fraud charges on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson and two codefendants have accepted plea deals in the federal case against them for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to records.

Robinson and two associates, Katie Ayers and Brooke Boudreaux, will enter a pre-trial diversion program for the charges — which is an alternative to prosecution. Defendants agree to a certain period of supervision and services.

All three agreed to a 12-month supervisory period that allows them to attend school or work while reporting to a supervisory agent. The trial for the three defendants was scheduled for January, court records show.

Robinson was indicted in two cases relating to misuse of federal funds through her for-profit vocational school, The Healthcare Institute. The school provides degrees and certifications related to the nursing profession.

Robinson, Ayers, and Boudreaux were charged in January 2021.

The plea deal ties up one case in which Robinson is the defendant; sentencing in a separate case is still pending.

In September, Robinson was found guilty of four of five counts of fraud. She was initially served a 48-count indictment in West Tennessee's federal court system; prosecutors said the state senator misappropriated some $600,000 in financial aid meant for scholarships.

The 48-count indictment was reduced to 20 counts at the start of the trial. Halfway through, federal Judge Sheryl Lipman dismissed 15 of the 20 remaining counts. In explaining her decision to acquit Robinson of the charges, Lipman said the government changed strategies over the course of calling witnesses in a way that would have likely resulted in a mistrial.

Ultimately, the four counts a jury found Robinson guilty of represented less than $3,500 in misused funds. She faces sentencing for those charges Jan. 20, 2022.

Robinson still holds her state senate seat representing portions of South Memphis.

