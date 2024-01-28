State Sen. Kevin Sparks weighs in on recent legislative sessions

Kevin Sparks, the Texas Senator for the 31st District, represents most of the Texas Panhandle, including Potter and Randall counties. He updated us on recent congressional sessions and what he is working toward.

He said that while not much was accomplished during the special sessions called by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he lauded the passing of bills that would lower the property taxes for Texas residents, which included a $100,000 homestead exemption.

Sparks said most of the work done in the special session related to border security, which increased criminal penalties for individuals who enter the state illegally and mandatory minimums for human smuggling. He also said that the Senate passed funding to build more border walls and for border security operations.

Texas Sen. Kevin Sparks is seen in this November file photo at the Innovation Outpost in downtown Amarillo.

“These measures gave law enforcement some additional tools to deal with some of the crime and stuff happening down on the border because of all the illegal border crossings,” Sparks said. “Border security is really a federal issue, and as constitutionalists, this is one of the few things that the federal government is required to do under the U.S. Constitution, and oddly enough, they are not doing it. They are doing a lot of stuff that we have spent the last 200 years creating more things for them to do than they were originally intended to do, and one of the few things protecting the nation they are not doing.”

Until Congress corrects this, Sparks feels that it will be challenging to make significant progress. He applauded Abbott’s measures to limit the impact on the state but felt that there is only so much he can do at his level.

“The governor is trying to come up with new and creative ways to protect our citizens,” he said. “You go down and talk to folks that live in the areas on the border of people coming across. It has changed their whole way of life.”

Sparks then spoke about the devastating impact of fentanyl, which, according to drug.gov, has had deaths rise from just above 2,500 in 2012 to now over 70,000 and rising. Just in former president Donald Trump’s last year in office, overdose totals increased by 20,000 with no decline in sight under the current administration.

“The fentanyl is not coming over with the crossing the Rio Grande with people just checking in just as they get to the other side,” Sparks said. “What is happening is that you have all of our forces that are detained and distracted by just the sheer number and handling of all those people that it has freed up all of these pathways for illegal drugs to come in other places. Historically, when the border was more in check, you had all of those resources focused on illegal activity trying to get into the United States. It is all taking place through the cartels, which are making billions off this, which just empowers them with all of their other illegal activities.”

With fentanyl deaths rising similarly under both presidents' border strategies, Sparks weighed in on what the state of Texas can do to curtail this issue at the border.

“One major issue is that the drug is so cheap and easy to make,” Sparks said. “So, where a lot of our other drugs are challenged logistically on how to move around and where to make them, fentanyl does not have the same challenges as other drugs like meth. This makes this incredibly challenging for law enforcement.”

Sparks said that, unfortunately, he feels that fentanyl will be around for a long time. He blames much of this on the breakdown of the family unit.

“America and its founding fathers were clearly people of faith; we have seen our nation decline as church populations have declined,” Sparks said. "We have a record number of anxiety and depression. When you take that spiritual component out of life, it is easy to get discouraged, and when that happens, they look for answers to improve them."

Dealing firmly with Mexico, Sparks says, is a key in the effort in curtailing the influx of immigrants, of which a vast majority are not from Mexico.

“You have to make it economically a disincentive for allowing these people to come across Mexico to our border,” Sparks said. “The bigger picture is that neither Republicans nor Democrats have taken the initiative that is needed to be taken to improve our immigration system. Our immigration system has been broken for over 30 years, and both parties have had enough power over the years to improve our immigration system.”

He said that with all the people that have come across the border over the last 30 years, many were children with whom they arrived but still have no legal status.

“We are not going to understand the impacts on our country for 10 or 15 years,” Sparks said. "All of our programs will be vastly impacted because of the number of people coming into this country.”

The education system for Sparks will have the most significant impact, as so many languages are spoken by so many people entering the country.

"How are you going to staff teachers to teach all of these different students that speak languages other than English and Spanish?” Sparks said. “The burden that will also be on our health resources that are already inadequate will be devastating. It is discouraging when you think about the long-term ramifications."

Regarding school choice and vouchers, Sparks feels that most of his colleagues are open to the idea that parents should have a say in where and how their kids are educated. He blames the public school associations for their demonization of school choice. With the governor and the legislature holding off on more funding to state schools with vouchers being used as a wedge issue, Sparks says this has become an unintended consequence and was not the original direction of the Texas Senate.

“In the Senate, when we went through regular session, those things were not tied together,” Sparks said. “I do not believe we should be holding funds and using that as extortion or blackmail to pass other stuff. Because of things that happened in the House, that is the way it wound up turning out.”

He said that school choice programs will not affect the money allocated for public schools.

“The most discouraging thing as we went through regular session (was) where all the school groups came in, saying that we do not want dollars going to other institutions that do not have the same rules that we have,” Sparks added.

During that time, he said that was the time for those groups to bring it to the table and negotiate in the legislature.

“This was a great opportunity for these institutions to put a list of things together to present to the legislature,” Sparks said. “There were a handful of items that I felt were incredibly significant to improve our school system. These organizations refused to consider any negotiation because they were adamant about no school choice.”

In the last session, Sparks said that the bill had been scaled down to about 1% of students eligible to choose their schools, with 90% of students being from economically disadvantaged school systems and special needs.

"I believe that public education had a great opportunity to come to the negotiation table and improve the learning environment for most, if not all students, and they refused to be a part of negotiations,” Sparks said. “The reality is that if we do not change our public education system, we have to use the same tactic of throwing money at our schools, which has not fixed our woes. We are refusing to give the tools to our schools to improve outcomes.”

Sparks also weighed in on the prospect of Amarillo and other areas coming up with separate abortion ordinances that are directed by the state law.

“I believe every life should be valued, but it is problematic for communities to try and pass more regulations than laws than the state on abortion,” Sparks said. "This makes it very challenging across the state. Even though you may feel very strongly about this, what it does is kind of break down the system. What keeps a really liberal community from establishing a law in the same manner? I think it's a Pandora’s box that is being opened up. I do believe the way our state constitution is written, it is more appropriate to address that as a state issue rather than a community issue.”

In the coming year, Sparks said that he hopes to address issues that truly affect those who live in his district, and that there is some resolution on school funding.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: State Sen. Kevin Sparks weighs in on recent legislative sessions