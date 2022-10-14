State Senate candidate from Lakeville charged with open and gross lewdness

HINGHAM — A candidate for the 1st Bristol and Plymouth District Senate seat has been charged with open and gross lewdness and annoying a person of the opposite sex stemming from an incident at the South Shore Emilson YMCA pool in Hanson on July 15.

Russell T. Protentis, 67, who is running against Democratic incumbent Michael J. Rodrigues, is alleged to have exposed himself at the Hanson YMCA during an evening swim. He has denied the charges to police. The Lakeville resident is not a member of that YMCA but is a member of the Old Colony YMCA in Taunton.

According to the Hanson Police report, the complaint was made by a 52-year-old woman who had been swimming in the pool. She noticed an elderly white man, 60 to 70 years old, partially bald with grey hair on the sides, wearing a red bathing suit, she said.

The woman said when she was done swimming she went toward the ladder and the man was looking at her while standing in the pool. She said she immediately noticed that the man had pulled his penis out of the top of his bathing suit and was "blatantly exposing his penis to her and anyone else who might be in the area," according to the police report.

The woman said she was shocked and "that it clearly appeared as if the male party was doing this intentionally so that she and anyone else nearby would see," according to the police report.

The woman was with her 27-year-old daughter, but the man was facing away from the daughter and she didn't see what was going on, according to the report. She told police that she saw the look on her mother's face when she was standing in front of the man in the pool and knew something was wrong.

The 52-year-old woman told YMCA employees what had happened, and staff questioned the man.

He didn't admit to exposing himself, but said "this could ruin my career," and indicated he was running for political office, according to the police report.

They asked his name and he initially said he was Thomas Peterson and was a member of the Middleborough YMCA, and was a public official.

When staff couldn't find a record of that name, the man said his name was Jack Price and was a member of the Quincy YMCA, but staff couldn't find that name either.

He was then asked to leave, which he did without incident, according to the police report.

YMCA employees contacted police

YMCA employees were able to provide police with video of the man and his car in the parking lot. He arrived at 7:41 p.m. and left just prior to 9 p.m. They were unable to provide video of the pool area due to issues with the camera system, according to the police report.

Police reached out to area departments with the man's photo, and posted it to social media - including the Hanson Police Facebook page, and relayed it to news outlets.

Five days after the incident, a man identifying himself as Protentis called Hanson Police Chief Timothy Kane. The man said he had seen the photos on the news.

He said the photos were of him, but that there must be a misunderstanding, according to the police report.

According to the chief, Protentis said he had been at the Hanson YMCA on July 15 but that he wasn't sure what the woman at the YMCA was talking about. "He said that as he was exiting the pool on the ladder, his bathing suit began to slip down and he pulled at the drawstrings to prevent it from slipping further," according to the police report.

Protentis gave false names at YMCA

Though Protentis has no record, police said the actions alleged were serious and concerning and they issued a warrant, charging him. According to the police report, Protentis didn't pass by the desk and show his credentials when he entered, but walked around the check-in desk and avoided having to deal with a staff member.

He also gave the two false names to staff members when approached. According to the police report, "The fact that Protentis provided false information when confronted by the YMCA staff appears as though he was trying to leave the facility without being positively identified."

Protentis has been arraigned on the charges and is due back in Hingham District Court on Nov. 1 for discovery, compliance and jury election.

Protentis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

