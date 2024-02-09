State Senate Passes 'Parents Right To Know Act | Feb. 8, 2024 | News 19 at 6:30 p.m.

TechCrunch

Not so long ago, things were looking bleak for SoftBank, the investment holding company headed by eclectic -- and controversial -- tech mogul Masayoshi Son. The Vision Fund, SoftBank's venture arm, posted a $6.2 billion loss in Q2 2023, tied to WeWork and other unfortunate bets. While consensus remains mixed on the Vision Fund's long-term prospects, it's on the upswing for now -- and what an upswing it is.