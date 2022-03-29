State Senate rejects a second Pritzker nominee to Illinois Prisoner Review Board

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board lost two more members Monday when one resigned and another was rejected by the state Senate, as advocacy groups expressed concern that the agency could eventually have too few members to function.

In a 31-15 vote, the Senate voted against Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nomination of Eleanor Wilson to the board. Wilson had served on it in an interim capacity since being nominated by Pritzker in March 2021.

All 18 Senate Republicans voted against Wilson’s nomination, as did 13 Democrats, with 13 other members of the majority party failing to vote.

Oreal James, another Pritzker nominee resigned on Monday hours before his nomination was to be considered by the Senate. Board members nominated by the governor sit on the board while awaiting confirmation by the Senate.The nominations of James and Wilson for permanent spots on the 15-seat board where taken up last week by the Senate’s Executive Appointments Committee, which declined to recommend either of them.

The board has become a proxy for the larger political battle in Illinois over how to address crime heading into this year’s elections. Republicans have been critical of the board’s makeup under Pritzker, saying there has been a lack of transparency and an overly lenient attitude toward convicted criminals.

But even Senate Democrats have privately expressed reservations about Pritzker’s appointees to the board, according to a source familiar with the nomination process who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Records provided by the Senate GOP show that James and Wilson voted to release prisoners on parole in about 45% of all cases that came before them. On the Senate floor Monday night, Sen. Terri Bryant, a Republican from Murphysboro, cited Wilson’s votes in favor of the release of various convicted cop killers as a reason to reject her appointment.

Several senators have raised concerns about the board’s decision last year to approve parole for Joseph Hurst and Johnny Veal, two men accused of killing Chicago police officers more than 50 years ago.

Story continues

“Allowing these men to be free sends a troubling message to the families of these officers that their sacrifice and the lives of their loved ones are somehow insignificant,” Bryant said.

But Sen. Mattie Hunter, a Chicago Democrat who voted in favor of Wilson Monday night, said she’s known Wilson for decades and spoke highly of her credentials in working with youths and ex-offenders. Hunter also indicated Wilson’s decisions on the board were thoughtful and that she didn’t “rubber stamp” parole cases.

“How do you think my community feels when police officers kill people in my community? They feel the same way that the police officers’ families feel. All the families have feelings when they lose loved ones,” Hunter said.

Hunter said she was a “distant cousin” of Laquan McDonald, a teenager shot 16 times and killed by Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014, and has lost two nephews to violent crime.

Reached by the Tribune Monday night, Wilson said she plans on sending a letter to the Senate expressing her displeasure at its members for second-guessing her decisions when she feels she was put on the board to vote her conscience.

She said people she voted to release had already been in prison for decades and were no longer a threat to anyone either due to their old age or poor health.

“I believed that they were rehabilitated or too old to do anything,” said Wilson, who is the godmother of former President Barack Obama’s children. “If I had to do it again they would be the same votes...I’m not going to back off that.”

James could not be reached for comment.

It’s rare for the Democratic-controlled Senate to reject appointments by the governor for any state agency. But the chamber’s decision to reject Wilson was the second time in less than a week that the Democratic-controlled Senate rejected Pritzker nominees to the board.

On March 23, Pritzker nominee Jeffrey Mears failed to garner the necessary 30 votes for the approval to go into effect.

Mears, a union painter who’s worked at the downstate Shawnee Correctional Center as a hostage negotiator, was nominated to the board by Pritzker on March 19, 2021.

Pritzker subsequently nominated James, a certified mediator and an advocate for restorative justice programs, and Wilson, who for decades has done work with social justice organizations.

The Pritzker administration has warned that a minimum of nine members are required for the board hear so-called “final revocation” hearings for parolees arrested on accusation they violated their terms of parole, or of ex-prisoners who allegedly violated conditions of their supervised release. If such a hearing is not held within 90 days of the law enforcement accusation, then the individual is automatically released from custody.

In 2021, the governor’s office said, there were nearly 4,600 revocation hearings.

During a Monday news conference in Springfield, Jennifer Soble, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project, an advocacy group for prisoners’ rights, slammed lawmakers for politicizing the board with their “baseless, election-year posturing and fear-mongering.”

Instead of evaluating the overall effectiveness of the board, which set supervised release conditions for more than 12,000 people and held more than 1,000 clemency hearings last year, Soble said senators are judging the board on two or three votes alone, taken “wildly out of context.”

“That’s what I mean by the politicization of this moment,” Soble said. “The Senate is not taking a thoughtful look at the body of work that these really incredibly diligent members, even the ones I don’t agree with, have conducted over the past three years, four years, more than that, going back, for some, more than 10 years.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois called for state leaders to fill the board’s 15 seats.

“Illinois must take the action needed to prevent the suspension of the meaningful work that the (review board) does to foster justice and equity in case outcomes and right size our state’s prison population,” Ben Ruddell, director of the ACLU of Illinois’ criminal justice project, said in a statement. “Doing harm to individuals across Illinois in a vain attempt to look tough on crime has failed for years. It must end.”

Spaulding reported from Chicago.

jgorner@chicagotribune.com

cspaulding@chicagotribune.com