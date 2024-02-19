State signs off on formula to determine which Tennessee fourth graders to hold back

A crucial formula to determine whether thousands of Tennessee fourth graders will be held back or not under a state reading law was finalized Friday.

After lengthy discussions with Tennessee education leaders and months of consideration, the State Board of Education unanimously voted to pass a long-awaited definition of "adequate growth" for roughly 12,000 fourth graders.

As defined, the complex formula for adequate growth factors in the student's English language arts score on the state standardized test and the probability that they will eventually reach proficiency. The growth goal will be individualized to each student. It's now up to districts to apply the formula and relay that information to parents.

Fourth graders can also move on to fifth grade if they pass English language arts section of the state's upcoming standardized tests, set to be administered from April 15-30 for grades 3-5. The tests are part of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program and commonly referred to as TNReady.

Several board members said they believe the intent of the state law is good when it comes to providing resources and interventions to students who are struggling to read. However, an estimate by the state education department that up to 6,000 fourth graders may be retained under the growth formula gave many of them pause. That would mark the second time those same students have faced retention in the span of one year.

"This has not been an easy decision for any of us," board member Warren Wells said Friday.

The board's decision comes as lawmakers, school leaders and others press for clarity on how the reading law affects fourth graders.

Why 12,000 Tennessee students enrolled in fourth grade tutoring

Tennessee's controversial third grade reading law initially passed in 2021 but did not take effect until 2023, with the intent of giving schools and state leaders time to work out the specifics. The law was passed in a larger push to address massive learning loss due to disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last spring, just over 12,000 third graders opted into state-funded, high-dosage tutoring in fourth grade after falling short of a state reading benchmark. Tutoring was one of many options for third graders to avoid being held back.

Now, those thousands enrolled in fourth grade tutoring may again face retention if they don't demonstrate adequate growth.

Just 1.2% of Tennessee third graders — or about 900 students — were held back after last year's rollout of the reading law. But if the education department's estimate holds up, that number will rise sharply.

Out of the roughly 75,000 students who were third graders in the 2022-23 school year, 8-9% of them could be held back by the end of this school year. That number includes the initial 1.2% along with the projected 5,000-6,000 more at risk in fourth grade.

Board presses for legislative action

While the adequate growth definition is a step in the right direction, board members agreed Friday there is more work to be done to streamline the reading law as a whole. Several said they were hopeful that state lawmakers would make further amendments to the law so that fourth graders who fall short of the new growth measure will be given more options to move on to fifth grade.

Board member Krissi McInturff, who also works as a teacher, gave an emotional statement during the Friday meeting. She said reading is essential and she appreciates that the law offers resources to students who are struggling. But she also echoed frustrations voiced by parents, teachers, school leaders and lawmakers that the law lacks clarity when it comes to fourth graders.

"Failing a fourth grader is not the answer," she said. "This law is so close to being great."

What's next, where to learn more

TCAP tests will conclude by the end of April for grades 3-5 statewide, again setting off a fast-moving timeline for parents of third and fourth graders as they await results. Here's what we know — and what we don't — about what's next.

Third grade

Three universal reading screening tests are administered throughout the year for Tennessee students in kindergarten through third grade in the fall, winter and spring. It's up to districts to relay those results to parents and tell them if their child may be struggling or at risk for retention.

Last year, the education department released TCAP English language arts scores for third graders on May 19. It's not yet clear when ELA scores will be available this year.

The appeal process opened from May 30-June 30 last year. Parents could file appeals within 14 days of being notified their child would be retained. It's not yet clear what the appeal timeline will be this year.

Final retention decisions will be made over the summer as the appeals and summer school processes unfold.

Fourth grade

While third grade ELA scores were out on May 19 last year, it's not yet clear when ELA scores for fourth graders enrolled in tutoring under the state law will be released this year.

Lawmakers have discussed proposing further amendments to the state reading law, potentially offering more ways for fourth graders to avoid being held back from fifth grade. However, as of Feb. 16, no legislation had been announced.

David Laird, who helps oversee assessment and accountability at the state education department, said final retention decisions for parents of fourth graders awaiting the outcome of the adequate growth formula will be made by July 1.

More information on the reading and retention law from the Tennessee Department of Education can be found at tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.

The full definition of fourth grade adequate growth, along with other details, can be found here.

