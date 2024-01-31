State snowpack still below average

Jan. 30—The Department of Water Resources recorded 29 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 10 years after conducting its second snow survey for 2024 on Tuesday.

These results reflect a modest increase in the snowpack since Jan. 1, but officials said that the overall conditions are still far below normal. Electronic readings from 130 stations throughout the state indicate that California's snow water equivalent is 8.4 inches, or 52% of the average for Jan. 31 of each year.

This marks a 28% increase from the previous snow survey on Jan. 1, but is still far below the numbers reported in early 2023. Last year, the snowpack statewide was 214% of average for Feb. 1, officials said. In early January this year, the department recorded 7.5 inches of snow depth in the Sierra Nevada and a snow water equivalent of 3 inches, which is 30% of average for this area.