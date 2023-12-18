This state will soon get its 1st Publix

Publix Super Markets said it will expand to another Southern state early next year.

The grocer -- which was founded in Winter Haven in 1930 and is now headquartered in Lakeland -- said it will open its first Kentucky location Jan. 10.

The store will be on Terra Crossing Boulevard in Louisville.

It will host a grand opening celebration for its customers.

Photos: Publix stores through the years

Publix has almost 1,400 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and soon Kentucky.

See a map of the new store below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Here's a look at the original Publix store in Winter Haven in 1940.

The first Publix location in Winter Haven in 1946 became the first in the U.S. to be fully air conditioned and have automatic doors.

Here's a look at the Publix produce section at a Lakeland store in 1959.

Check out the 11-cent canned goods inside the original Winter Haven Publix in 1940.

The original Publix location in Winter Haven's bakery offered goods for 20 cents.

Publix Founder George Jenkins inside a Polk County store in 1961.

Registers did not beep at Publix registers in 1961.

See inside the original Publix in Winter Haven in 1940.

See inside the Publix produce section at the original Winter Haven store in 1940.

Publix opens at Lake Washington Crossing Shopping Center in Melbourne.

Publix opens at Lake Washington Crossing Shopping Center in Melbourne.

Publix opens at Lake Washington Crossing Shopping Center in Melbourne.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando.

Source: Publix