State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends

Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you haven’t yet received a payment you qualified for, don’t panic — the check might be in the mail.

Take a look below for more payment information from these state governments.

California

Most eligible Californians received Middle-Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 in October, but some direct deposits will be made through Nov. 14. Debit card payments will be sent out through Jan. 14, 2023.

Colorado

In an effort to prevent fraud, Colorado sent physical checks of up to $750 or $1,500 for joint fillers, most of which were received by Sept. 30. But those who filed for a tax extension will receive checks through Jan. 31, 2023.

Delaware

Eligible residents who did not already receive a Delaware Relief Rebate payment can apply for the $300 stimulus during a 30-day application period that ends Nov. 30.

Hawaii

Depending on when they filed their taxes, eligible Hawaiians will receive payments of up to $300 on or before Dec. 31.

Idaho

Qualifying Idahoans will receive $300 payments — $600 for couples — throughout the rest of the year and into early 2023.

Illinois

Illinois is issuing two rebates, one for $50 and another for $300. The state said that the first checks went out on Sept. 12 “and will take several months to be issued.”

Indiana

Indiana authorized two tax refunds — one for $125 and another for $200 for single filers. They have different eligibility requirements, and those who qualified for both have already received their payments. Those who qualified only for the $200 refund, on the other hand, won’t receive a payment and must claim it as a tax credit when they file their taxes next year.

Maine

Maine is issuing $850 stimulus checks to eligible taxpayers on a rolling basis throughout the year in the order that tax returns were received.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents will receive a refund of 14.0312% of their 2021 personal income tax liability. The first payments went out on Nov. 1 and will continue through mid-December.

Rhode Island

Eligible Rhode Islanders who filed their taxes by Aug. 31 received a Child Tax Credit worth up to $750 starting in October. Those who filed by the Oct. 17 extension deadline will get their rebates starting in December.

South Carolina

South Carolina will issue payments that the state estimates will be worth up to $700. Those who filed taxes by the Oct. 17 extension deadline will receive their payments by Dec. 31.

Virginia

Eligible Virginians who filed their taxes by Nov. 1 will receive payments of up to $250 — $500 for couples filing jointly — in the order their returns were received.

