State Street partially closed as SLCPD investigates ‘suspicious circumstance’

This is a developing story. Check back on this post for updates as they become available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Northbound traffic has reopened on State Street after previously being closed for an investigation.

Earlier on Saturday night, Salt Lake City Police Department closed State Street in both directions — from 800 South to 900 South — to investigate a “suspicious circumstance involving a pickup,” according to a post on social media.

SLCPD said members of its Hazardous Devices Unit and crews from Salt Lake City Fire are on the scene “out of abundance of caution.”

There is no further information at this time.

