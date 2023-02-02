State Street reports 9.32% stake in embattled crypto bank Silvergate

·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank State Street Corp on Thursday reported a 9.32% passive stake in cryptocurrency-focused lender Silvergate Capital Corp as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

The disclosure comes as Silvergate seeks to ease investor concerns over its future, after reporting a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter because FTX's bankruptcy shook confidence in the crypto sector.

Earlier this week, a group of bipartisan U.S. senators sent a letter to Silvergate asking for details on its dealings with FTX and affiliate Alameda.

Passive shareholders do not seek to influence a company's management or its course of business.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • 24-year-old man awaiting trial dies while being held at Leavenworth penitentiary

    Stephon Dickens, a 24-year-old awaiting trial, was found unresponsive about 6:20 a.m. at the Leavenworth penitentiary Wednesday. He was later pronounced dead.

  • Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil spots his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter

    Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter during his annual Groundhog Day prediction.

  • Tyre Nichols - updates: 20 hours of video missing as pressure grows on Biden over police reform

    More than 20 hours of video related to Nichols’ beating has yet to be released

  • Video: Watch 2 astronauts spacewalk today to prep solar arrays that will boost the space station's power supply

    The live feed, provided by NASA, shows astronauts Nicole Mann and Koichi Wakata performing the second spacewalk of 2023.

  • Chick-fil-A building spree: 3 new locations coming in Dallas-Fort Worth, 4 remodeling

    The good news: new and improved Chick-fil-A. The bad news? Renovations could mean temporary closures.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Should You Hold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) For Long-Term?

    Legacy Ridge Capital Management, LLC recently published its “Legacy Ridge Capital Partners Equity Fund I” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, which can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned 12.5% gross and 10.3% net of performance fees compared to a -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five […]

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Ju

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Some Salesforce employees just found out they're part of the 10% layoff announced last month

    When Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce last month, you might have assumed that meant that everyone who was affected was informed at that time. With social media flush with people talking about Salesforce layoffs today, the company says these are part of that original announcement, but some folks are learning about their fate today. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly telegraphed that the sales group could be targeted in a company meeting last month, telling employees that remote workers weren’t as productive as folks in the office, and that half the sales team accounted for 96% of the revenue, suggesting that the other half accounted for just 4%.

  • Adani’s Hindenburg crisis grows deeper after its canceled share sale

    The troubles of India’s Adani group, battling allegations of fraud made by US-based Hindenburg Research, seem to have increased.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • You'll Never Guess The Newest "Jewel" in Berkshire Hathaway's crown

    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F

  • Here's How Investing $134 Weekly for 1 Year Could Make You $1,000 in Annual Passive Income Thereafter

    For as little as $7,000 invested over the course of a year, you could build yourself a passive income stream of $1,000 annually. If you want to eventually generate an annual dividend income of $1,000 after consistently investing a relatively small amount of money over a relatively short period, you may need to take a few risks. While companies can influence their dividend yields by hiking dividend payouts, or reducing the number of outstanding shares, or even (accidentally) doing things to tank their stock price, on average, it's the market that has the largest impact on yields.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr