State Street Says It’s Not Seeking a Deal With Credit Suisse

(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp. said it’s not pursuing any acquisition or business combination with Credit Suisse Group AG, a day after a Swiss blog reported that it could make a bid for the Zurich-based bank.

“There is no basis to the continuing market rumors,” Boston-based State Street said Thursday in an emailed statement. “Although we have a long-standing company policy of not commenting on such speculation, we feel a response to these reports is now warranted in this instance.”

Shares of State Street were little changed at $69.24 at 1:50 p.m. in New York, while Credit Suisse’s American depositary receipts fell 3.9%.

Wednesday’s report by Inside Paradeplatz, and a subsequent State Street statement that didn’t directly address the possible merger talks, caused the firm’s stock to tumble.

Credit Suisse spent much of the past 18 months struggling to emerge from two major problems: the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office, Archegos Capital Management, and Greensill Capital. Shares of the Swiss firm have lost almost three-quarters of their value over the past eight years, the worst decline among major European banks.

Earlier on Thursday, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein batted away questions on whether the bank is a takeover target and said he’s still holding out hope for a profitable second quarter.

“My father once gave me a piece of advice: For really stupid questions, you’d rather not comment at all,” Gottstein said after he was asked by an audience member at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. conference whether there was any merit to the report. “So I think I will listen to my father’s advice in this instance.”

The lender has said that 2022 will be a year of transition as it reduces risk at the investment bank while shifting more resources to wealth management. Gottstein is giving an investor “deep dive” on June 28 in which the bank said it will offer an update on cost-saving plans.

