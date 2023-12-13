State superintendent Jill Underly calls for delay in UW Regents vote on diversity, pay raises

Jill Underly, Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, speaks before Gov. Tony Evers' signing of the 2021-23 biennial budget now known as 2021 Wisconsin Act 58 Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Cumberland Elementary School, 4780 N. Marlborough Drive, in Whitefish Bay. The bill provides one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin's history. Evers also announced $100 million in new funding for public schools in the biennial budget.

The state's top education official called to delay a vote on a deal over campus diversity efforts just hours before the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents was scheduled to meet.

State superintendent Jill Underly, an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Regents, was out of the country Saturday when the board voted 9-8 against a deal restructuring diversity positions in exchange for $800 million in pay raises and building projects. She did not request delaying Saturday's vote.

“I am requesting that today’s session and vote be rescheduled," Underly said in a statement. "I agree with Governor Evers that these are conversations that should continue in the weeks ahead, and not be cut short due to an artificial, political deadline. It is clear the Regents are divided, and further work is necessary. I look forward to being able to be a full part of that conversation upon my return to the U.S. next week.”

Underly said she informed UW System officials of her trip "months ago," according to the Department of Public Instruction. She said she was in a place with "very inconsistent internet access" and would be unavailable at the 5 p.m. Wednesday meeting time, but did not specify where she was located and whether the trip was business-related or personal.

The agency did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday. DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher said on Monday he couldn't speculate on how Underly would have voted because she missed closed-door meetings last week when the board discussed the deal.

UW System spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Univeristy of Wisconsin Regent calls for delay in vote on diversity