State Superior Court session available online

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 7—The Superior Court of Pennsylvania, in compliance with restrictions on in-person meetings due to the pandemic, will conduct a virtual argument court session Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. each day.

In one case, the commonwealth appeals from the dismissal of various charges after a preliminary hearing. Responding to a complaint, Philadelphia police raided a garage, heard loud cheering, observed two dogs fighting in a makeshift ring and discovered paraphernalia associated with dog fighting.

Approximately 50 people were able to flee but the defendants were apprehended and charged with various crimes. The lower court dismissed the criminal charges against the defendants and concluded the commonwealth did not prove a prima facie case, meaning there would be no trial.

Several civil cases include a breach of contract case in which an orthodontist sued a dental practice. Other cases include claims of child custody; the duty of an insurance company to defend a civil lawsuit; duties of an insurance company to make payments where the insured took a "limited" tort option; a dispute between a contractor and a subcontractor; whether a police officer had enough reasonable suspicion to arrest and charge a driver with DUI; and an attempted murder case.

Several cases involve the question of where a case should be tried in which the plaintiffs are out-of-state residents suing railroad defendants in Philadelphia, where they claim the case should be heard.

The three judge panel is chaired by Judge Judy Olson and includes Judge Carolyn Nichols and Judge Correale Stevens.

The public can access the live sessions at www

.pacourts.us/SCLivestream.

Information about upcoming panels and case can be found at www.pacourts.us/courts/superior-court/supe

rior-court-argument-ses

sions.

Recommended Stories

  • Paris police clear Seine riverside over lack of social distancing

    French police cleared the banks of the River Seine in central Paris on Saturday over concerns people were getting too close together and not respecting coronavirus social distancing rules. Hundreds of people were asked to leave the area - popular for strolling and picnicking on sunny days - and police officers closed the riverbanks for the rest of the day. "Social distancing rules are not being respected," police called out through a megaphone.

  • 7 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy

    Some experts believe there won’t be a downturn in 2021 due to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in fiscal stimulus. However, others argue that long-term unemployment is approaching a record. For those who believe the latter rather than the former, you might want some recession-proof stocks to buy just in case. In May 2018, I discussed three recession-resistant stocks that I thought would do well in the case of a downturn. They were Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), DollarTree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO). All three of these stocks did well during one or both of the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since then, the three stocks appreciated by 68%, 4%, and 11%, respectively, over 33 months. By comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) generated a 33% return over the same period. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Clearly, we didn’t hit recession territory until well into the pandemic. And, if I’d just gone with Dollar General (NYSE:DG) instead of DollarTree, my average return would have been 58%, not 28%. Live and learn, I guess. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain Using the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK), I’ll come up with seven recession-proof stocks to buy: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy: Apple (AAPL) Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com You’re probably wondering about my first selection. While Apple might have almost $77 billion in cash, it’s added a lot of debt since the 2008 recession. In 2008 and 2009, Apple didn’t have any long-term debt, along with $24.5 billion and $34.0 billion, respectively, in cash. Today, Apple has $112 billion in total debt, or 32% of its total assets. Should consumers find themselves low on cash, big-ticket purchases like a new iPhone probably go right out the window? Well, that’s the standard opinion. However, in the last three months of calendar 2008, Apple recorded record revenue of $10.2 billion, selling more than 2.5 million Macs and 4.3 million iPhones. While the iPhone was in the early stages of its overall growth, it was obvious even back then that the smartphone had become its future growth driver. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has wisely built a massive services business to add some balance to the company’s top-and bottom-lines. In Q1 2021, Apple’s gross margins from its services business increased 400 basis points to 68.4% while growing the top line by 24% over last year. With Apple’s 5G iPhones coming, it probably seems silly to be talking about recession-resistant stocks. Still, when the economy softens, you’ll want to own shares of quality companies because those stocks will have the best chance of maintaining their share prices in a market correction. Well-run companies never go out of style. Microsoft (MSFT) Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com It’s been 11 years since Microsoft launched Azure, the software company’s foray into cloud computing. The company’s commercial cloud business generated $44 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020. In 2015, it was less than $6 billion. In fiscal 2009, Microsoft saw its annual revenue drop by $2 billion (-3.4%) to $58.4 billion, its first-ever year-over-year decline. As a result, its operating income fell by 9% to $20.4 billion. Imagine owning a business that had 35% operating margins in a bad year. That’s my idea of a recession-resistant business. Fast forward to today. It has a 39% operating margin from $153 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. CEO Satya Nadella really has the company humming. In the second decade of its existence, it’s hard to imagine Microsoft without Azure. I’m sure we’ll be saying the same thing about another yet-to-be-determined product in 2031. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain Interestingly, Microsoft has net cash of $62.6 billion, a number that even puts Apple to shame. Adobe (ADBE) Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com One of my better predictions in 202o was that Adobe’s stock would hit $400 in 2020. That was in early February. It hit the target five months later, getting as high as $537.88 in September before settling into a tight range between $460 and $500. So, where to next? While I won’t make a prediction, I will say that should a recession hit, Adobe’s products will remain in demand because life goes on. PDFs don’t go out of style. Nor does the rest of its product line, including Photoshop, used by approximately 90% of creative professionals. In 2020, it had record revenue of $12.9 billion, 15% higher than in 2019. On the bottom line, it had an operating income of $1.2 billion, 30% higher than a year earlier. In 2020, it generated $5.7 billion in operating cash flow, enabling it to buy back $3 billion of its stock at an average price of $375 a share. That’s a 23% return on its investment despite the $25 correction year to date. The advent of the cloud has made Adobe even more essential in 2021. This year, Adobe expects to grow sales by 18% to $15.2 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $11.20 per share. At 41 times 2021 earnings, it’s not cheap. Five years from now, you won’t regret having bought ADBE stock. Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy: Procter & Gamble (PG) Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com Just as I included Church & Dwight in my 2018 article about recession-resistant stocks, Procter & Gamble is the quintessential consumer staples stock. Defensive in nature, it’s managing to make hay while the sun shines. It is growing its business at a time where many companies are finding it difficult to prosper. That’s because a lot of its products aren’t things most people will go without — recession or not. Of the company’s 22 billion-dollar brands, I use 10 of them daily or weekly. That’s not going to change in a recession. The same can be said for most people who hold down a decent-paying job. How did P&G do during the 2008 financial crisis? Well, leading up to the recession, the company raised prices to fight inflationary pressures in Europe. By Spring 2009, inflation had stopped rising, so it lowered prices. However, it gained approximately $1.4 billion in additional sales from those increases. Post-recession, the company put into place a plan that would see it introduce cheaper products in markets where consumers couldn’t pay premium prices while keeping prices of many of its billion-dollar brands higher than average. In 2009, it generated $9.9 billion in free cash flow (FCF) from $76.7 billion in sales. In 2020, it had adjusted FCF of $14.9 billion from $71.0 billion, an 810 basis point improvement in its FCF margin. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain Whatever happens in the next recession, P&G will be ready. Walmart (WMT) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com When the last recession hit in 2008, Walmart didn’t have the e-commerce infrastructure it has today. That’s made a big difference in its ability to fight through the pandemic. Walmart reported its fourth-quarter results in mid-February. It missed the analyst estimate of $1.51 per share by 12 cents. Since delivering its results, WMT stock has lost 13% of its value through March 2. According to Statista, Walmart had e-commerce sales of $36.9 billion in 2020. That’s approximately 6.6% of its overall revenue of $559.2 billion. In 2013, Walmart’s e-commerce sales were approximately $10 billion or 2.1% of its $476.3 billion in annual sales. Walmart continues to grow its e-commerce sales at a brisk pace. In the fourth quarter, they were 69% higher than a year earlier. As the margins improve and e-commerce sales grow to represent 10% of its overall revenues, the online business will become a profit center for the company. When the last recession hit, Walmart didn’t have much of an online business. Now it does. That will make a huge difference should economic times get really tough. In the meantime, enjoy the fruits of its $20 billion share repurchase plan. PepsiCo (PEP) Source: suriyachan / Shutterstock.com During an economic recession, consumers tend to tighten the purse strings. No major purchases or major financial commitments. That said, it doesn’t mean the family wallet is shut completely with snacks and beverages very low on the priority list of spending cuts. In the recession years of 2007 to 2009, PepsiCo stock had a high of $79.57 and a low of $45.81. At the low, its share price declined 42.4% from its high. However, its earnings held their own, averaging almost 6% annual growth in 2008 through 2010. For those who care about dividends, PepsiCo increased its annual dividend payout from $1.35 in 2007 to $1.86 in 2010, a compound annual growth rate of 11.3%. So, even though the company’s stock didn’t completely hold up during the recession, it managed to get back to its 2007-2009 high of $79.57 by March 2013. To keep the company growing, PepsiCo is launching a line of cocktail mixers this month to meet the increased demand for at-home cocktails. Neon Zebra will come with four mixes: Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Mojito, and Whiskey Sour. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain Amazingly, the sale of cocktail mixers in the 12 months ended Feb. 13 rose by 36% to $305 million. It will be interesting to see what happens once the world returns to normal. Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy: Costco (COST) Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com Costco’s business model makes it one of the best retail stocks to own for the long haul. I did, however, recommend that investors buy a half position, waiting for it to correct over the next three to six months to buy the other half. That time has come. Trading down more than 6% recently, COST stock is down 10% from Oct. 5, 2020, the date of my article, and almost 13% YTD. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) vice-chairman Charlie Munger recently stated that Costco held a specific advantage over Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) when it comes to growing its business. “Costco, I do think, has one thing that Amazon does not. People really trust Costco to be delivering enormous values,” Munger said Feb. 24. “That is why Costco presents some danger to Amazon — because they’ve got a better reputation for providing value than practically anybody including Amazon.” Years ago, I can remember then CEO, Jim Sinegal, discussing Costco’s relentless push to get the best prices possible from its suppliers. However, it wasn’t to make more money. The move was intended to push prices lower for its customers, making the bulk of its profits from its satisfied members’ annual membership fees. Nothing’s changed except that its sales are much higher. In fiscal 2009, Costco had membership fees of $1.53 billion, or 2.2% of its annual revenue. In fiscal 2020, they were $3.54 billion, or 2.2% of revenue. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 7.9%. As every year passes, Costco gets more recession-resistant, not less. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Recession-Proof Stocks to BuyÂ appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Explainer: How the EU will respond to Britain's Northern Ireland move

    The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal. Provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland set out the EU's course of action. Britain signed them when it formally left the EU in January 2020.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.

  • Miley Cyrus said playing her alter ego Hannah Montana on her hit Disney show led to an 'identity crisis'

    Miley Cyrus appeared on the "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast on Friday and spoke about her hit TV show where she starred as Hannah Montana.

  • MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough says there's 'no doubt' that the GOP is 'unsavable'

    "You know, my friends and my family members, they all voted for him, and it's been hard for me to process it," Scarborough said of support for Trump.

  • A Texas high school removed an assignment on chivalry where female students were directed to cater to men like in medieval times

    A list of tasks showed female students were asked to "dress in a feminine manner to please the men" and lower their heads when curtsying for men.

  • UNC’s historic blowout of Duke puts a strange bow on a strange season

    North Carolina’s 91-73 win was its biggest over Duke at the Smith Center since 1998.

  • A YouTuber duo had royal 'experts' comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview before they'd seen it

    YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners paid four royal commentators to speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah.