State Superior Court upholds Sunbury woman's sentence in Arabella Parker case

Jul. 7—A Sunbury woman convicted of lying to state police in the Arabella Parker murder case will continue her 17-month-to-17-year sentence in state prison after she was denied by the state Superior Court because the "evidence amply proved that she offered false information to law enforcement authorities," according to an opinion filed Wednesday.

Christy Willis, 52, who was convicted by a jury in April 2021, filed the appeal through her attorney public defender William Cannon.

Willis was sentenced to 17 months to 17 years in state prison for lying to state police in the case of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

The Daily Item reported the case through court documents and interviews with the family. Arabella, who state police said in court documents and in court proceedings was beaten in October 2019, by Willis' son, Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton and the child's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, who was charged as an accomplice.

State police and family members of Arabella say the child had to have part of her brain removed prior to her death in November 2019.

Burgess and Delcamp, who is awaiting sentencing, were both found guilty by a jury for their roles in the murder of Arabella.

In November, Burgess was found guilty of homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. he was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison. Delcamp was found guilty in May of manslaughter and aggravated assault and could face up to 63 years in state prison.

The court's opinion on Wednesday said the county courts got it right and that "the fact that the phone used by Willis son was searching for information about seizures at least fifteen minutes before the 9:15 p.m. call to Willis phone supported the conclusion that her son was summoning her to the home after the fact."

"This evidence amply proved that Willis offered false information to law enforcement authorities for the purpose of preventing an abuse investigation of her son, and thus sustained the verdicts."

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and state trooper Brian Siebert both said in court proceedings if Willis would have acted more quickly, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.