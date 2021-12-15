State Supreme Court allows Concord police to keep the wraps on covert communications tool

Dec. 15—CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that Concord police and city officials do not have to disclose details about a $5,100 appropriation for "covert communications equipment" used for law enforcement reasons.

In a unanimous decision, the five justices said the city and Police Chief Bradley Osgood had shown that additional disclosure of the line item in the 2020 budget would undermine police investigations, risk law breaking and endanger lives of police.

The 13-page ruling on a case brought by the Concord Monitor and the ACLU-New Hampshire represents a rare setback for open records and transparency that the state Supreme Court has favored in the recent past. Over the last two years, the court has ruled that lists of problem police officers, police personnel files and police certification records should be open for good reason.

"The public has a right to know what the government is up to, and what equipment is paid for by taxpayer dollars," said Henry Klementowicz, senior staff attorney at ACLU-New Hampshire, in an email. "We will continue to advocate for open government in New Hampshire."

Osgood forwarded a statement by Concord City Solicitor James Kennedy and said he agreed with it: "The city is pleased with the NH Supreme Court's decision, which upholds and preserves the law enforcement exemption under New Hampshire's right to know law," the statement reads.

According to the ruling, city officials said the appropriation was not for body cameras or a drone but would not elaborate further.

Hit with a Right-to-Know request, the city released a 29-page license and service agreement with a vendor with redactions throughout.

The withheld information included the name of the vendor, the state law that governs the agreement, the nature of the equipment, the type of information gathered by the vendor, and how the vendor uses the information.

During the court battle, Osgood submitted an affidavit warning about the outcomes of disclosure. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge reviewed the unredacted agreement. And Judge John Kissinger held a hearing with Osgood and the city's lawyers, but without lawyers from the ACLU or newspaper.

Story continues

A key focus of the challenge by the ACLU and the newspaper was the ex-parte hearing. The Supreme Court ruled it was proper as well as most of the redactions.

"We agree with the trial court that disclosing (the redacted information) could reasonably be expected to risk circumvention of the law by allowing individuals to learn about the surveillance technology and take evasive measures against it," reads the decision, written by Justice James Bassett.

But the justices said that Kissinger erred in one aspect and ordered its disclosure on remand — a clause giving the vendor certain rights should public disclosure of the technology take place.

The Supreme Court also said that the city subsequently, apparently in error, disclosed two pieces of redacted information in court filings and Osgood's affidavit. The ruling does not describe the disclosed information.

The disclosure meant that the city waived its right to keep the information confidential, and the trial judge must disclose the information on remand, the ruling states.

The decision was signed by the four associate justices of the court. It did not include Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald.