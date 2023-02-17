State Supreme Court could decide Long Lake drone case

Feb. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — A Long Lake Township couple is again asking the Michigan Supreme Court to consider whether zoning officials violated their civil rights by flying a drone over their property without a warrant.

Todd and Heather Maxon are seeking to appeal a lower court's 2-1 ruling made last year that stated constitutional protections against evidence obtained from an unlawful search only applies to criminal — not civil — investigations.

"Todd and Heather Maxon's story shows the shape of things to come if this Court does not act," Michael Greenberg, an attorney with the Institute for Justice, said in a court filing.

"If left to stand," Greenberg said, "the court's decision will allow a vast array of government officials to trample the people's Fourth Amendment rights consequence-free."

At issue is whether a government entity can legally use drones — without a warrant — to investigate regulatory compliance by residents.

Attorneys for Long Lake Township acknowledge in court filings that township officials did hire a drone pilot to conduct three flyovers of the Maxon property — two flights in 2017 and one flight in 2018.

But the township contends — because these flights were in public airspace, complied with Federal Aviation Administration rules and took photos similar to those on free internet sites such as Google Earth — the effort didn't violate anyone's civil rights.

"The Township is not advocating for any hypothetical governmental entity that may want to use a drone to peer through the windows of a home," said William Henn, a Grand Rapids attorney who is among those representing the township.

Henn argues in court documents that drones are a legally permissible tool for all sorts of government functions, and not the harbinger of the "dystopian concerns" put forth by the Maxons.

"Dystopia" is a literary term for an imagined world where, according to Merriam-Webster, people are dehumanized by an all-controlling government.

Traverse City attorney Todd Millar, who also represents Long Lake Township, said township officials did not seek an administrative warrant for the flyovers because they did not think they needed to do so.

In filing an objection to the Maxons' effort to appeal to the Michigan Supreme court, Long Lake Township is making a kind of "nothing to see here" argument — as in, this case is just a local civil suit, not a Fourth Amendment case.

Todd Maxon has so far declined to speak publicly about the case, although information from the Institute for Justice and court filings state he spends his free time fixing up vehicles, some for personal use and some to sell.

Maxon also purchases vehicles for parts and sells scrap metal to recyclers; this is not a business, these filings state, but a hobby that does not produce a profit.

That hobby, in 2006, attracted the attention of township officials, who accused the Maxons, whose property is zoned residential, of violating the township's zoning ordinance.

One of the Maxons' attorneys, David Bieganowski, said, at one point, the township sent an official to the Maxon home to inspect the "junk" vehicles and many started when Todd Maxon turned the ignition key.

The dispute, however, continued and records show in 2008, the Maxons settled a zoning ordinance violation lawsuit with the township out of court.

The township paid about $3,200 toward the Maxons' legal bills, court records show, and agreed to stop enforcement actions that relied on facts gathered during the disagreement.

The Maxons admitted no liability, but were expected to maintain the status quo — meaning, no expansion of the number of vehicles or scrap metal on their property.

The township now says the Maxons have expanded the quantity of material at their North Long Lake Road property; their neighbors have complained, and the flyovers were an effort to substantiate those complaints.

Attorneys for the Maxons previously have said in court filings the case is not about "junk," but rather a personal vendetta by unnamed officials who have repeatedly tried to prosecute the couple.

The case, now nearly 17 years in the making, has attracted the attention of some recognizable organizations.

Attorneys with the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Association of Townships have previously filed briefs in support of Long Lake Township's position and attorneys with the Virginia-based personal liberty non-profit, Institute of Justice, are now assisting the Maxons.

Besides Greenberg and Bieganowski, the couple also is represented by Traverse City attorney William Burdette.

The supreme court has so far agreed to allow attorneys from both sides file briefs, even before agreeing to hear the case, although Millar said that isn't unusual.

For now, the Court of Appeals ruling stating the drone use didn't violate the Fourth Amendment, is all municipalities have to go on.

No stay has been filed in the case, but Bieganowski said he hasn't heard of any other municipalities flying drones over people's property to look for zoning violations. In fact, it seems to be the opposite.

"The Michigan Townships Assn is using the Long Lake case as an example of what not to do," Bieganowski said in an email. "They have discussed the case in their legal updates and education seminars. They say don't fly the drone without a warrant."

If the supreme court does hear the case, Millar said, many in Michigan could be impacted by that opinion.

"It would effect any municipality in Michigan that wants to use drones for zoning enforcement," Millar said.