State Supreme Court declines to hear former sheriff's appeal of DWI conviction

Nov. 1—The state Supreme Court will not hear the former Merrimack County sheriff's appeal of his 2019 drunk driving conviction.

Former Sheriff Scott Hilliard was arrested in Tilton in 2019 and later convicted of driving while intoxicated. Hilliard appealed the conviction to the state's highest court, saying his arrest had been improper. But in an order Friday, a three-justice panel shot down Hilliard's appeal.

Hilliard's law enforcement career spanned more than 30 years. He had been sheriff since 2006, previously serving as chief of police in Northfield.

He was not on duty when he was stopped, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after swerving around the road and failing field sobriety tests.

Hilliard was convicted of driving while intoxicated in January 2020 and resigned as sheriff a month after the conviction. Hilliard had initially said he wanted to remain in his law enforcement job until his two-year term ended in December 2020, nearly a year after his conviction.

Hilliard was sentenced to five days in jail, but he appealed his conviction, with his defense attorney arguing that because the Tilton officer who took Hilliard into custody did not get an arrest warrant, the arrest was unlawful.

Last week, Supreme Court justices agreed with the lower court's finding. While Hilliard's arrest was technically unlawful, they said, this did not invalidate the consent Hilliard provided to test his blood, and did not invalidate his conviction.

His blood-alcohol content was .246 — three times the legal limit.

Hilliard's attorney did not respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday.