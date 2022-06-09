State Supreme Court declines to review convictions in death of Newport man

Jun. 8—The Oregon Supreme Court has denied further review of a case involving a couple who beat a Newport man to death and dumped his body off the highway east of Astoria.

In September 2016, Adeena Marilyn Copell, now 45, and Christian John Wilkins, now 43, murdered Howard Vinge, 71, stole his RV and a luxury sedan, and left the man's corpse near U.S. Highway 30. The RV was found on U.S. Highway 26.

The pair was apprehended in Arizona in October 2016.

In 2019, the couple was sentenced in Clatsop County Circuit Court to at least 25 years in prison for murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Wilkins pleaded guilty; Copell had a jury trial.

Copell turned to the state Court of Appeals. The state Office of Public Defense Services claimed Copell's Miranda rights were violated and that prosecutors had engaged in misconduct — calling Copell a liar — during closing arguments.

The appeals court affirmed Copell's conviction without issuing an opinion.