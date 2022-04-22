State Supreme Court denies AG attempt to halt parole of three men convicted of murder

PROVIDENCE — The state Supreme Court Friday denied a request by the attorney general to halt the parole of three men convicted of murder as teenagers who under a new law are seeking release after 20 years.

The court’s written decision didn’t discuss the merits of the attorney general’s request but merely approved a lower court’s decision to allow the parole process to move forward for the three men.

Weeks ago Superior Court Judge Stephen Nugent ordered the release of Joao Neves, Pablo Ortega and Keith Nunes under the Youthful Offenders Act, a law passed last year so offenders serving long sentences for crimes they committed before they turned 22 would have a chance to seek release after 20 years.

A state prosecutor had argued the men weren’t eligible for release because they still faced consecutive prison sentences for lesser crimes. And he said the state would be irreparably harmed if plans for their release – unanimously approved by the state Parole Board -- continued to proceed.

Nugent, while acknowledging the gravity of the men’s crimes, emphasized that each had received the Parole Board’s support and concluded that the harm the men would suffer if their release plans stopped outweighed any potential harm to the state.

The state affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union took up the men’s case.

Attorney Lynette Labinger, one of the volunteer lawyers for the ACLU, said Friday that under the state’s interpretation of the law, virtually no offender would ever qualify for release and that wasn’t the General Assembly’s intent.

“The notion of this law was that particularly young people -- whose brains aren’t well developed, are much more prone to peer pressure, lack impulse control – that they are more likely to change if given an earlier chance.”

The men’s release is not imminent. Two are awaiting beds at mandated treatment facilities as part of the conditions of their supervised release. A third is seeking approval to be paroled to another state.

Convictions for Neves, Nunes, Ortega

Neves, now 39, was convicted of murder in the shooting death of John Cumiskey on Jan. 15, 1999 during a mugging. The Parole Board agreed to release Neves in August 2021 to begin serving “his next consecutive sentence” — a 10-year term for a series of muggings.

Nunes, 41, was 18 when he got into an argument and fired a handgun into a crowd in 1999, killing 36-year-old Mark D. Pierce on South Water Street. Nunes was sentenced to serve life, plus 10 years.

Ortega, 39, was 19 in 2001 when he fatally shot shopkeeper Franklin Mercado as he and two other teenagers attempted to rob a convenience store. He received a life sentence plus five years for conspiracy.

