State Supreme Court to hear latest Abu-Jamal case filings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The latest appeal filed by Mumia Abu-Jamal and a related suit brought by the widow of the Philadelphia police officer he's convicted of killing will now go before Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

The state Superior Court ruled Thursday that it lacked jurisdiction to hear Abu-Jamal’s latest challenge of his conviction and life sentence for the 1981 traffic stop death of Officer Daniel Faulkner. The panel also found the state's top court is the better venue for addressing a plea by Maureen Faulkner to intervene in the case in opposition to Jamal’s bid for freedom.

Neither side opposed the transfer to the Supreme Court, the panel noted.

The ruling comes less than six months after the state Supreme Court rejected Maureen Faulkner's bid to disqualify the city district attorney’s office from continuing to work on the matter. She sought to have the attorney general’s office appointed to take over the prosecution.

Maureen Faulkner has argued that District Attorney Larry Krasner and his aides have links to Abu-Jamal’s case that should have disqualified them and that the office has not handled the case with due vigor. Krasner, a Democrat, has denied any substantial conflict exists.

The 67-year-old Abu-Jamal is arguing that his convictions must be reconsidered, especially in light of the discovery by a DA’s office of previously undisclosed boxes of material in its files on his case. He is serving a life sentence and, in the intervening decades, his claims of being unfairly convicted have drawn fervent supporters, both in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

  • Washington D.C. will stop sending police for some mental health calls

    The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia is making big changes to their department this summer. The United States Capitol is the latest place to make changes to its police department, but they are not calling it police reform. Starting in June, police officers will no longer be first responders for certain mental health calls, according to The Washington Post.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • Cyprus' devout want no part of Eurovision entry 'El Diablo'

    Several dozen Orthodox Christian faithful and clergy members held up wooden crucifixes, icons of saints and a banner declaring Cyprus’ love for Christ in a renewed protest Wednesday over the island nation's entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, which they contend promotes Satan worship. The protest, held opposite the gates of the offices of state broadcaster RIK, was the second against the song “El Diablo” staged by Christians who argue the number has no place as the national song of Cyprus in the contest because of what they say is its brazen invitation to embrace the devil. Both RIK and singer Elena Tsagrinou, who represents Cyprus in the contest underway this week in the Netherlands, say critics have misinterpreted the lyrics of “El Diablo” and that it’s actually about an abusive relationship between two lovers.

  • Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

    The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.

  • Soccer-Everton beat Wolves to stay in hunt for Europe

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.

  • 'They need to hang': Pennsylvania woman arrested in Capitol riot investigation

    Pauline Bauer told police in the Capitol Jan. 6: "Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. ... We're coming in if you don't bring her out." says the FBI.

  • Powerful NC politician who stole from GOP donors shouldn’t go to prison, feds say

    Prosecutors and a lawyer for former NC Rep. David Lewis agree that losing his reputation, farm and political career should be punishment enough for his crimes.

  • Everything We Know About THE SUICIDE SQUAD

    James Gunn is hard at work for DC making his soft reboot, The Suicide Squad. And here's everything we know about it so far. The post Everything We Know About THE SUICIDE SQUAD appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Exclusive: White House meets with The Asian American Foundation

    President Biden, Vice President Harris and other White House officials met this afternoon with members of the The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a newly formed philanthropic group aimed at fighting racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Violent attacks against Asians — lighting victims on fire, stabbings, stompings, assaults with hammers — have continued to rise this year even with more national attention.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: President Biden today signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which directs law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism and track specific crimes for more data collection. However, dozens of organizations opposed the legislation, arguing the directive "relies on anti-Black law enforcement" and ignores violence by police.In attendance at today's meeting were Deputy Assistant to the President and AAPI Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu, White House Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.Sonal Shah, president of TAAF, and members of the group's board discussed with the White House how they plan to distribute the funds across three goals — education, data and research, and fighting back against AAPI hate.TAAF Advisory Council members Lisa Ling and Daniel Dae Kim, representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, MacArthur Foundation and other TAAF partners attended virtually.Meanwhile, TAAF also says it has now raised over $1 billion in total philanthropic contributions, representing an additional $750 million in the two weeks since its launch. The big picture: The U.S. has a long history of anti-Asian racism dating back centuries and of leaving out Asian American history from school programs and textbooks. An 1854 California Supreme Court ruling barred Asian people from testifying in court against a white person. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was the first major law targeting specific immigrants.During a press conference Tuesday, Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, acknowledged the work that President Biden's administration has done, but also said she would like to "see every level of government issue an apology for the Chinese Exclusion Act."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • VP Harris on anti-Asian hate: Let's "turn that pain into action"

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday condemned the yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate and urged the Asian American community to harness its political power.What she's saying: "When we saw the targeting, when we've seen the hate, when we've seen the viciousness of it all ... As a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief, and I believe we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action," the country's first Asian and Black vice president said at the AAPI Victory Alliance's unity summit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The reporting center Stop AAPI Hate has received over 6,600 reports since March 2020, but that number falls short, Harris said, pointing to her experience working on hate crimes reports as California's attorney general.She also condemned the current slew of GOP-led voting restrictions, which she said will "suppress" Asian Americans' right to vote. AAPI voter turnout jumped by 46% between 2016 and 2020, and used vote-by-mail at a higher rate than any other group, USA Today reports."We have an opportunity to ... transform our nation's future," she added, encouraging the community to mobilize its power. "And it is what I call American aspiration. It is the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. It is the determination, not only to dream, but to do."Hillary Clinton, who also spoke at the event, said that seeing the community respond to anti-Asian hate has given her hope."Facing adversity can break you, it can discourage you, it can depress you, it can make you feel like there’s nothing you can do, but that’s not what I’m seeing," she said. "I’m seeing a real coming-together, not only of the community itself, but the allies — people who are standing up, speaking out, voting on behalf of what should be obvious, which is a fair, just, equal, inclusive America."The big picture: Congress this week sent the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to President Biden's desk, which Harris applauded in her remarks on Wednesday. Some Asian and LGBTQ advocacy groups have spoken out against the bill, however, arguing it will bolster policing.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dozens of Colombian roads still blocked amid anti-government protests

    Road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia, which have caused food and gasoline shortages and stymied exports, are still in place around the country on Thursday despite a recent presidential order to clear them. The government says cutting off people from freedom of movement is a crime. President Ivan Duque earlier this week ordered security forces to move blockades, but the national police said as of noon there were 62 protests taking place and still 43 blockades erected in 17 of Colombia's 32 provinces.

  • Pelosi welcomes South Korea's President to Capitol

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday welcomed South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to Capitol Hill. Moon said he'd be addressing tackling the pandemic, economic issues and climate change in discussions with members of Congress. (May 20)

  • NFL-Tebow makes NFL comeback, signs with Jaguars as tight end

    Tebow, who played in the NFL for three seasons with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets between 2010-2012, switched careers to play minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization before retiring in February. "I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow, who has not played in the NFL since 2012, said in a statement.

  • ‘Exit guides’ sue Anoka County authorities for halting meeting with terminally ill woman

    Two "exit guides" and their prominent assisted-suicide organization are suing Anoka County authorities alleging that their free-speech rights were violated when they were interrupted by law enforcement during a recent meeting with a terminally ill woman. Kevin Bradley, of Mankato, and Edmund Ballou, of Naperville, Ill., and the Florida-based Final Exit Network filed their lawsuit Tuesday in ...

  • Democrats prepare for hardball as doubts linger over Jan. 6 commission: The Note

    Democrats celebrated Wednesday night's passage of a bill creating a Jan. 6 commission with words like "bipartisan" and "independent," and also with words like "chaos" and "incoherence" to note that a divided GOP again sided overwhelmingly with former President Donald Trump. The Senate math remains brutal, with the prospect of 10 GOP members voting with Democrats exceedingly slim so long as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed.

  • Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting baby

    LONDON (Reuters) -Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said. The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn. The princess, the ninth-in-line to the throne, and her husband wed at Windsor Castle in July in a scaled-down private ceremony that took place without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract because of COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Ex-players contribute to GoFundMe for longtime Washington Football receptionist

    Former Washington Football Team players, coaches and executives donated to a GoFundMe page for Miss B.J. Blanchard

  • Biden says ‘we cannot be silent’ as he signs hate crimes bill into law

    What the bill means for how hate crimes are prosecuted and the rise in violence against Asian Americans.