State Supreme Court to hear oral arguments over governor's gun ban

Jan. 8—The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Monday morning in a case challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive order prohibiting the carrying or use of firearms in Albuquerque parks and playgrounds.

The governor issued a public health order in September suspending the right to carry open or concealed firearms in all public places throughout Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. She later amended the order in the face of challenges, limiting the ban to parks and playgrounds.

A federal judge upheld the governor's amended order in October. Still, gun rights advocates and some lawmakers have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to rule on the issue, arguing in a petition state law allowing for the use and carry of firearms "cannot be blown up in an instant by executive fiat."

Attorneys for the governor argue she acted in response to recent shooting deaths in the Albuquerque area, including that of an 11-year-old boy.

Lujan Grisham said she was trying to draw attention to the issue of gun violence in New Mexico.

It is unclear whether the Supreme Court will make a ruling on the case Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.