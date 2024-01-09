State Supreme Court hears arguments on governor's gun ban

Jan. 8—The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday morning in a case challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive order declaring gun violence an emergency and prohibiting the carrying or use of firearms in Albuquerque parks and playgrounds.

The court didn't immediately issue a ruling. Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said after the hourlong hearing justices would rule on plaintiffs' appeal of the ban as soon as possible.

At stake is the question of how much power a governor should have in declaring an emergency and whether a continual public threat like gun violence or drug abuse — which the governor also declared a public health risk — constitute an emergency.

The question of whether a ban on firearms poses a threat to constitutional rights also has been raised in the legal conflict but did not play prominently in Monday's hearing.

The hearing came as similar cases have emerged around the nation. A federal appeals court decision Saturday affirmed a judge's ruling that barred California from enforcing a ban on guns in most public places. The judge had found the law, set to take effect this week, was unconstitutional.

Lujan Grisham issued a public health order in September suspending the right to carry open or concealed firearms in all public places throughout Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. She later amended the order in the face of legal challenges, limiting the ban to parks and playgrounds.

A federal judge overseeing the civil lawsuits against the ban upheld the governor's amended order in October. Still, gun rights advocates, including the National Rifle Association and Republican state lawmakers, have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to rule on the issue. They argue in their petition state law allowing residents to carry firearms "cannot be blown up in an instant by executive fiat."

Jessica Hernandez, who represents the plaintiffs, told justices only the Legislature should have the power to declare such an order when a threat is not imminent, but constant.

"The executive orders are so far outside and so contrary to the emergency statute that in their entirety they are invalid," Hernandez said in her opening argument Monday.

"It [an emergency] needs to be something out of the ordinary. It can't be our constant state of being. It cannot be the public safety issues that we face each and every day and that the Legislature legislates on in every single session," she said.

Holly Agajanian, who represents Lujan Grisham and the state Health Secretary Patrick Allen, countered the Legislature has long granted any governor the right to declare public health emergencies.

She said a declaration of emergency allows a governor to access emergency funding to address an issue — whether it's a need to test wastewater systems or repair roads.

Waiting for the state Legislature, which meets once a year, to deal with an emergency issue is "too little too late," she said.

This year's 30-day legislative session begins Jan. 16. Crime, gun violence and gun safety are likely to be on the forefront during the session, which will primarily focus on creating a state budget for fiscal year 2025.

Attorneys for the governor have argued her gun ban came in response to increasing rates of gun violence and recent high-profile shooting deaths in the Albuquerque area, including that of an 11-year-old boy. Lujan Grisham said she was trying to draw attention to the issue of gun violence throughout New Mexico when she issued the public health order.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.