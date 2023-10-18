State Supreme Court reschedules arguments in redistricting case

Oct. 17—The state Supreme Court has rescheduled a date to hear oral arguments in an appeal of a case involving allegations Democrats in the Legislature purposefully redrew a redistricting map to give the party a better chance of winning the 2nd Congressional District.

In an order issued Tuesday, the court rescheduled the date from Nov. 21 to Nov. 20.

In a ruling earlier this month, 9th Judicial District Judge Fred Van Soelen held Democrats "succeeded in substantially diluting their opponents' votes" by dividing the GOP's stronghold in southeastern New Mexico, but Republican plaintiffs did not provide "sufficient evidence that the defendants were successful in their attempt to entrench their party" in the district.

The state GOP joined several private New Mexicans in filing the complaint, and in late September Van Soelen presided over a two-day bench trial in Lovington.