State Supreme Court rules in favor of releasing of police disciplinary records

The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that police disciplinary records must be released when certain factors are at play, including when the public's interest outweighs the need for confidentiality.

Case background: The case was spurred by an event in February 2019, when a complaint against Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove was filed, alleging he used racist and sexist language when referring to employees. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office conducted an investigation and called on Cosgrove to resign, which he ultimately did.

In July 2019, an open records request was filed asking for “all internal affairs reports regarding” Cosgrove. The prosecutors office denied the request, noting that such records are exempt under New Jersey's open records law.

Attorney CJ Griffin argued the case on behalf of plaintiff Richard Rivera, who filed the public records request. Rivera, an advocate for police reform, sued the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and its public records custodian.

The prosecutor’s office argued that there was a need for confidentiality in order to protect the witnesses’ privacy, as well as the need to preserve the its ability to gather facts in similar investigations.

A trial court found that the disciplinary records should be made public; the Appellate Division reversed the lower court's decision. Monday's ruling reverses the Appellate Division's decision.

The ruling: Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, writing for a unanimous court, wrote that the key question was how to balance the need for confidentiality in police internal affairs investigations with the public’s interest in transparency.

Rabner outlined several factors to help the courts evaluate the need for public disclosure: the nature and seriousness of the misconduct, whether it was substantiated, the discipline imposed, the nature of the official’s position and the person’s record of misconduct.

“In this case, the public interest in disclosure is great," Rabner wrote. "Racist and sexist conduct by the civilian head of a police department violates the public’s trust in law enforcement. ... Public access helps deter instances of misconduct and ensure an appropriate response when misconduct occurs. Access to reports of police misconduct promotes public trust."

What they are saying: Griffin said in a statement that the decision by the state's highest court is a “landmark police transparency ruling.”

“Going forward, we can expect broader access to internal affairs reports that relate misconduct that involves the use of excessive or deadly force, discrimination or bias, domestic or sexual violence, concealment or fabrication of evidence or reports, criminal behavior, or abuse of the public trust,” Griffin said in the statement to POLITICO. “In the past, we couldn't get anything.”

Read the decision here.