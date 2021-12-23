State Supreme Court says Avoyelles judge was wrong to remove DA from Vincent Simmons' case

The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled an Avoyelles Parish judge erred when he removed the parish district attorney and his office from the Vincent Simmons case.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office had been appointed to fill in for the DA after 12th Judicial District Court Judge William Bennett removed it in May. During an August hearing in which the AG's office asked Bennett to reconsider, he refused to do so.

Family, attorneys and supporters of Vincent Simmons pray after filing a motion seeking to overturn his conviction in October 2020 outside the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. On Dec. 21, 2021, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled an Avoyelles Parish judge erred when he removed the parish district attorney and his office from the case.

On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court reversed that decision and sent the issue back to Bennett's court.

Simmons was sentenced to 100 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary after being found guilty in 1977 on two lesser charges of attempted rape. While he has maintained his innocence, the victims have been adamant that the correct man was sent to Angola.

Different attorneys have tackled the case through the years, but his current attorney has presented evidence and testimony that prompted Bennett to say Simmons' constitutional rights during his trial were violated "without question."

That is a separate issue from Simmons' guilt or innocence, he also said.

During the August hearing, Bennett asked whether District Attorney Charlie Riddle III's office had a personal interest in the case because he admitted evidence had been withheld from Simmons at trial, but would not grant a new hearing or trial.

"That's what I see as the problem with the DA here," said Bennett.

He said he would have the same question for the AG's office if it held that position.

But the opinion cited a law that stated prosecutors do not have to be entirely neutral or detached. It also stated that the claims made for post-conviction relief were not before the court for the justices to consider.

What happened at Simmons' trial was before Riddle was elected, "and no evidence presented at the hearing on the motion to recuse suggests the district attorney has any direct or independent knowledge pertinent to the claims for post-conviction relief other than as the custodian of the file," it reads.

"There is a mountain of evidence that Vincent Simmons is innocent," said Simmons' attorney, Justin Bonus, when asked for comment on the decision. "After 44 years of imprisonment, he deserves his day in an impartial court hearing in which it will be undeniable that he was horribly wrongfully convicted."

