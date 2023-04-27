State Supreme Court upholds demotion of former Green Bay police officer Andrew Weiss for leaking information

MADISON - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against a former Green Bay Police detective who claimed the city's then-police chief improperly demoted him for leaking records about a sexual assault of a high school student.

The justices ruled 7-0 against Andrew Weiss, who now-retired chief Andrew Smith demoted to patrol officer because Weiss gave a 2017 confidential report on the assault of a Preble High School student to an acquaintance who then served on the City Council.

Smith demoted the detective because Weiss accessed a confidential report that was part of an investigation that was open at the time. The demotion cost Weiss a loss in rank; Weiss also lost an $80 monthly clothing allowance that the department provides to detectives, who work in plainclothes.

Weiss' salary remained unchanged.

The 2017 assault case involved allegations by a teenage girl who attended Preble that an older male student had twice forced improper sexual contact with her — once inside a common area of the school and once in a vehicle the boy had driven to a nearby parking lot. The suspect was eventually convicted of false imprisonment, but not sexual assault.

Arbitrator James Daley ruled in Smith and the city's favor in 2019. "Weiss demonstrated a lack of discretion and placed doubt in GBPD's mind as to his ability to be trusted with confidential information," Daley wrote in July 2019.

In July 2020, Brown County Judge Kendall Kelley agreed with Daley's ruling. The state Court of Appeals affirmed the decision in September 2021. Weiss' attorney then took the case to the state Supreme Court.

Judges hearing ensuing cases have agreed that Smith had the right to demote Weiss for leaking records of an open investigation of the Preble assault. That discipline occurred as Smith worked to make sure the city's police force met a range of standards, from treating all people with respect and dignity, to safeguarding information that's supposed to remain confidential, to adhering closely to the letter of the law in documentation.

Attorney John Cermele, representing Weiss and the police department's union, Green Bay Professional Police Association, asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule in favor of Weiss, who has since retired from the police force.

The police union asked at the Supreme Court a number of questions about a labor issue commonly known as "Loudermill" − something required in disciplinary cases against public employees being considered by their employer for termination or other serious discipline.

Green Bay police policy prohibits detectives from accessing files on open cases unless they’ve been assigned to the case. The department accused Weiss of improperly accessing the Preble file, then using his girlfriend’s phone to convey information about the case to the acquaintance who was then a member of the City Council, Andy Nicholson, who had provided Weiss with the suspect's name, records show. Nicholson is currently a member of the Brown County Board.

Weiss' attorney asked the court to consider several procedural questions, the most serious of which is "did an arbitrator who ruled in the city's favor ... manifestly disregard the law" as conveyed in Loudermill? Weiss' filing also raised the question of whether adequate notice was given that he had been the subject of a Loudermill letter, and did the information in the letter carry sufficient detail.

