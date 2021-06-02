State Supreme Court upholds Tift County murder conviction

Jun. 2—ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder convictions and life prison sentences for Deanthony Rashad Davenport of Tift County, and Donovan Fitts and Jermanique Franklin, both of Warren County.

In an 8-2 opinion, the Supreme Court upheld Franklin's conviction for felony murder. But it vacated her convictions for armed robbery and burglary, which should have merged into her felony murder convictions for sentencing purposes.

Franklin was convicted with co-defendant Donovan Fitts of murder and other crimes in connection with the 2015 shooting deaths of Tenecia Posley and Barry Johnson. In a dissent, Justice Carla Wong McMillian wrote that she concurs "fully with the court's decision in Case No. S21A0159, in which we affirm Fitts' convictions. However, it is undisputed that Franklin was not present immediately before, during or after the shootings, and the circumstantial evidence upon which this court relies amounts to Franklin's relationship as Fitts's girlfriend at the time the crimes were committed and conduct common to such relationships like calling one another on the phone and helping take a vehicle for repairs.

"Because I disagree that there was sufficient evidence as a matter of Georgia statutory law and constitutional due process for a rational jury to find Franklin guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt, I respectfully dissent to this Court's judgment in Franklin's case."

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton joined the dissent.